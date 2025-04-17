Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: MIXX, record player, vinyl

MIXX Revival 55 Vinyl Record Player Keeps Music Alive and Portable

Record Store Day kicked off last weekend and now music goers can play the classic tones of the past with the help of MIXX

Article Summary Experience nostalgia with MIXX Revival 55, a vinyl player blending vintage charm and modern tech.

Featuring Bluetooth, AUX, and built-in speakers, it's perfect for today's audiophiles.

Portable suitcase design lets you enjoy the golden age of music anywhere, anytime.

Available in three colors at $99.99, it's the ideal gateway to explore the world of vinyl.

Vinyl collecting has spun its way from niche nostalgia to full-blown cultural comeback, and we are here for it. Whether you're dusting off your own collection, your grandpa's Elvis records, or hunting for the latest Taylor Swift pressings. There is something undeniably magical about sliding a record out of its sleeve, dropping the needle, and hearing that first warm crackle of technology from the past. Record Day was just upon us, delivering a sweet selection of tunes from today and yesteryear in glorious vinyl format. Just like everything else, from VHS and cassettes to old game cartridges, there is something claiming to be retro tech, and the vinyl continues to stay relevant.

While old school machines can sometimes not be reliable anymore, newer models are here to deliver what you need in a glorious modern way and with old school charm, especially the 55 Revival Record Player from MIXX. This MIXX release is the perfect bridge between old-school vibes and modern convenience. This beauty looks like it time-traveled straight from the '60s, but it has a dash of modernization by being fully equipped with Bluetooth, AUX jacks, and even its own built-in speakers. Even the 55 has a sleek design, with an elegant suitcase style, allowing your vinyl collection to travel back in time to the golden age of music.

As vinyl enthusiasts and collectors, we got the opportunity to test out this beauty, and it is a remarkable machine. Its design is nice, it has portable functionality, allowing it to be easily moved, and its suitcase design is a treat. The MIXX Revival 55 does have options to play both 33 and 45 rpm, which is necessary for most music enthusiasts. One truly unique feature is the ability to listen to your vinyl with Bluetooth headphones, adding a more surreal quality to music listening. Fans can take the plunge into vinyl once again with the MIXX Revival 55, which is offered in three colors: black, cream, and blue, and is available now for purchase at only $99.99.

