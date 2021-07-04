Moff Gideon Wants The Child At All Costs With Iron Studios

Iron Studios takes us back to the Season 2 finale of the Star Wars Disney+ phenomenon The Mandalorian with their newest statue release. We have already covered the upcoming Din Djarin Mando statue right here, and this statue is a companion piece to that release. Moff Gideon is ready to go toe to toe with The Mandalorian to make sure he keeps The Child from leaving his custody. Standing 7.8 inches tall, the Moff is displayed on a Star Destroyer themed base that will connect with the Mando statue interlocking them in a battle. With his Darksaber, Moff Gideon is posed and ready to try and kick some Mandalorian butt. The statue is beautifully crafted and will make an excellent addition to any The Mandalorian collections out there. The Star Wars Moff Gideon Statue is priced at $140 and is set to release between July – September 2022. Pre-orders are already live right here and Star Wars fans can also find his companion piece right here to finish the set.

"Sideshow and Iron Studios are proud to present the Moff Gideon 1:10 Scale Statue from The Mandalorian BDS Art Scale Series. The Darksaber wielding Imperial Moff Gideon polystone statue is limited edition and based on original references and is hand-painted. Pair him with The Mandalorian statue to compose a battle diorama! Don't miss your chance to add the fierce and formidable officer to your collection!"

WHAT'S IN THE BOX?

The Moff Gideon 1:10 Scale Statue features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone*

Hand-painted

This statue can be paired with the Mandalorian statue to compose a battle diorama

*May contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric