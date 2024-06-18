Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: marvel, mondo, x-men

Mondo Announes New 1/6 Scale X-Men 97' Collection with Cyclops

New adventures await your collection as Mondo has unveiled their latest set of 1/6 scale figures from the world of X-Men 97

Article Summary Mondo releases 1/6 scale X-Men '97 Cyclops figure with advanced details.

Two editions available: Standard for $220 and Limited for $240.

Pre-orders start today, with an expected release in December 2024.

Limited Edition includes exclusive extras like additional portraits and jacket.

To Me, My X-Men! Your favorite mutants are back as Disney+ kicked off one of the greatest comebacks in the past few months with the arrival of X-Men 97'. The legendary cartoon from the 90s is back and better than ever, with a returning voice cat, incredible animation, and an uncanny story for all fans. The series has been well received, and now Mondo is bringing the team to life with their 1/6 scale collection. Mondo has already been creating characters from X-Men: The Animated Series in 1/6 scale, so it only makes sense to continue the fun with 97'.

Kicking things off first is none other than the leader of the X-Men, Scott Summers, as Cyclops. This nicely crafted and cel-shaded is well done and will have two versions to choose from with a standard and limited edition release. The standard release is loaded with optic effects, a secondary head, interchangeable hands, and extra visors. Mondo's limited release gives Cyclops his signature leather jacket, sunglasses, more powerful optic blast, and another head sculpt. Pre-orders arrive today on Mondo at 1 PM EST for $220 (Standard) and $240 (Limited) and are expected for a December 2024 release.

X-Men '97 – Cyclops 1/6 Scale Figure – Limited Edition

"Our X-MEN 1/6 scale line enters a new era with our first X-MEN '97 figure! The fearless field leader, our Cyclops 1/6 Scale Figure comes complete with swappable hands, portraits, visors and blast effects. (And of course, mornings at the school start with a good cup of joe.) This deluxe edition is packed with exclusive extras including additional portraits, blast and an attachable jacket."

Product includes

Cyclops Figure

Neutral Portrait

Angry Portrait

Glasses Portrait*

Sentinel Cyclops Dream Sequence Portrait*

Interchangeable Super Optic Blast*

Interchangeable Multi Shot Optic Blast

Interchangeable Smaller Optic Blast

Interchangeable Optic Gleam Visor

Visor Accessory*

Coffee cup

6 sets of interchangeable hands

Attachable Jacket*

Attachable Jacket Arms*

*Limited Edition Exclusives

