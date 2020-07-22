Mondo Comic Con At Home Day 1 Exclusives: Star Wars, Tiki, and More

Mondo will begin selling their Comic Con exclusives today, featuring a new Star Wars poster by artist Martin Ansin. The poster will come in two version, a timed regular edition, and a foil variant that is going to sell out pretty much instantly. It is an awesome tribute to A New Hope, and a welcome addition to anyone's wall. Other exclusives going up today include a wacky colorway variant version of their 1/6th scale Masters of the Universe Mer-Man figure, a vinyl soundtrack release of the soundtrack to the show Tales From The Loop. Finally, three new colorways of three popular Mondo Marvel Tiki mugs, with Venom, Thanos, and MODOK represented. You can see them below.

Mondo Comic Con Exclusives Day 1

"Check out Martin Ansin's beautiful new STAR WARS posters, three new Tiki Mug designs based on Marvel fiends, plus, Masters of the Universe: Merman 1/6 Scale Figure, and a new vinyl soundtrack from one of the best TV series of the past couple of years, Amazon Prime's Tales From the Loop. Set your alarms. Today's products go on sale at 3 PM CT on mondoshop.com/comic-con. Then head back for our first live video panel with artist Martin Ansin, premiering at 6PM CT."

So there you go, the first day of exclusives from Mondo for the week. As someone who attends SDCC every year, and has been by the Mondo booth, I won't say that I will miss the lines and such associated with it. But, it looks like they will still have some pretty epic exclusives this year anyway. Gotta say: that poster and Tiki stuff is pretty damn spiffy. For those going for the poster variant, good luck. For the rest of us, hopefully it will not be a pain to get the rest.