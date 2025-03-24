Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: mondo, wolverine, x-men

Mondo Debuts Exclusive X-Men '97 Wolverine Figure for WonderCon

Mondo has unveiled a new set of exclusives for WonderCon 2025 including a new 1/6 scale variant from X-Men 97’

Article Summary Mondo's exclusive Wolverine figure from X-Men '97 debuts at WonderCon 2025.

This 1/6 scale figure showcases Wolverine's battle with Magneto from "Tolerance Is Extinction."

Loaded with accessories, this limited edition of 1,000 pieces is priced at $245.

Online sales start March 28, 1 PM EST on MondoShop.com.

In the climactic three-part finale of X-Men '97 Season 1, titled "Tolerance Is Extinction," Wolverine is a vital member of the team. As the X-Men confront the formidable threat of Bastion and his Prime Sentinels, Wolverine is ready to slice and dice as always. However, Magneto has his own plans, and it is up to the X-Men to stop him from his next plans upon Asteroid M. When Magneto decides not to back down from declaring war against the entire world, things take a turn for the worst. Wolverine confronts Magneto directly, leading to a brutal encounter where Magneto uses his powers to forcibly extract the adamantium from Wolverine's skeleton.

This is a direct play from Marvel Comics X-Men #25, and Disney captured it beautifully with X-Men 97, and now so did Mondo with their newest figure. Releasing as a WonderCon 2025 exclusive, a new "Pryde of the X-Men" figure has arrived, showing off his Season 1 finale suit. The 10.5" tall figure is loaded with accessories with three swappable naked heads and three heads for Logan. Other accessories are call effects, ripped costume elements, a swappable shirtless, a torn cowl, and an X display base. This beauty is priced at $245 and will be limited to only 1,000 pieces, with all online exclusives dropping on Friday, March 28 at 1 PM EST on MondoShop.com.

X-Men '97 – Wolverine 1/6 Scale Figure – Pryde of the X-Men

"The Mondo X-MEN 1/6 scale line continues with a familiar face … the best at what he does (even if it isn't very nice), our X-MEN '97 – Wolverine 1/6 Scale Figure looks killer any way you slice it with swappable portraits, hands and adamantium claws. Inspired by the Season 1 finale "Tolerance Is Extinction," this exclusive Classic Variant also comes complete with a bonus swappable torso!"

ARTISTS

Concept Design – Alex Brewer

Sculpt – Alex Brewer

Paint – Mara Ancheta

Packaging Art – Dan Veesenmeyer

Packaging Design – Jordan Christianson

Photography – Posable Productions

Art Direction – Hector Arce

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Wolverine Figure

Growling Masked Portrait

Berserker Masked Portrait

Standard Unmasked Portrait

Angry Unmasked Portrait

Half-Masked Berserker Portrait

Alternate Bare Torso with Ripped Shirt Attachment

2x Sets of Hands

6x Detachable Claws

2x Energy Claws

Empty Cowl

Figure Stand

