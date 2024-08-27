Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, mondo

Mondo Debuts New 1/6 Batman: The Animated Series Poison Ivy Figure

Gotham awaits as Mondo is back with a new 1/6 scale figure from Batman: The Animated Series as Poison Ivy is back and wants revenge

Article Summary Mondo releases a new 1/6 scale Poison Ivy figure from Batman: The Animated Series.

Figure features swappable heads, pesticide items, plants, roses, and hands.

Timed Edition includes two extra heads and Ivy's children, available for seven days.

Pre-orders available at $210; set to release in January 2025 on Mondo's website.

Poison Ivy is another one of Batman's most iconic villains and is the alter ego of Dr. Pamela Isle. She was just your average botanist turned eco-terrorist with the power to control plants, who has had many origin stories over the decades. She first appeared in DC Comics Batman #181 in 1966 and is known for her seductive yet deadly nature, often using plant toxins and pheromones to manipulate others. Poison Ivy would then gain significant popularity during her arrival in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992, in the episode Pretty Poison. Mondo is now bringing her back as they continue their 1/6 scale Batman: The Animated Series collection, and Ivy is ready for some revenge.

Plucked right from the hit cartoon, Ivy is loaded with some impressive animated detail and some fun accessories. Like most of Mondo's drops, there will be a Standard and Timed Edition release, with some exclusive accessories only being offered in the Timed Release. For the standard, she will come with two swappable heads, pesticide items, plants, roses, and plenty of swappable hands. The Time Editon will only be offered for seven days, but she will also include two extra swappable heads and her children. Pre-orders arrive today on Mondo for $210 and are set to release in January 2025.

Mondo 1/6 Batman: The Animated Series Poison Ivy

"Brilliant botanist and femme fatale, the newest addition to our BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES 1/6 scale line is the eco-terrorist Poison Ivy! Our favorite Wild Thorny Rose, this hypnotic vixen comes complete with swappable portraits and hands … and of course some petrifying Demetrite spray. Designed, sculpted and painted by evil genius Tom Rozejowski, with help from Arkham's most wanted: Alex Brewer (Additional Sculpting), Hector Arce (Art Direction), Danny Haas (Packaging Art), Jordan Christianson (Packaging Design) and Posable Productions (Photography)."

Poison Ivy 1/6 Scale Figure Includes:

Poison Ivy Figure

Neutral Portrait

Smiling Portrait

Angry Portrait*

Kissing Portrait*

Crossbow

Potted Roses

Single Rose

Potted Plants

Lipstick

Pesticide Tank

Pesticide Spray Gun

Ivy's Children x 2*

Canister

Plant Heart Pod

6 Sets of Hands

*Timed Edition Exclusives

