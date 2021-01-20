Mondo Has New Disney Tiki Mugs Available To Order Now

The newest additions to the Mondo Disney tiki mug family are available to order now. First, we have a Little Mermaid mug featuring a piece of the sunken ship from the film. This one is available in three glazeways: purple, sand, and green. Each of these Little Mermaid tikis is capable of holding 16 oz. of liquid and will run you $45. The other is the Cave of Wonders from Aladdin. This one is also available in three glazeways: Diamond in the Rough blue, Forbidden Treasure gold, and Sand Storm brown. Each of these Mondo tikis holds 30 oz. of liquid and will run you $55. You can see examples of each down below.

There Are Never Enough Mondo Disney Tiki Mugs

Our partnership with Disney has resulted in some of our most memorable moments through the years. And high among them is that we've been able to transform the studio's unique brand of family entertainment into finely sculpted tiki mugs for the cocktail set. From the stunning sorcery of Fantasia to the gold-hearted greed of Scrooge McDuck to the high-flying crime-fighting of The Rocketeer to ferocious favorite The Lion King, we've spanned the near-century Disney legacy. Now, our creative camaraderie culminates in Aladdin's Cave of Wonders, a magical masterpiece of tiki technique, available in three sorcerously satisfying colorways.

More and more, the only tiki mugs I want to buy are Mondo ones. They always have the most interesting sculpts and sizes, and they have such an amazing array of choices that you cannot help but want them all. The fact that they have the Disney license and making such unique pieces from these classic films is just one thing that set them apart from everyone else doing tiki's. You can order these for yourself right now and check out all three glazeways here