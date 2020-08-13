Mondo Has Some Epic Spongebob Squarepants Tiki Mugs Up For Order

Mondo has put up for order three new Spongebob Squarepants tiki mugs this afternoon, and all three are must-buys. The three mugs include Spongebob, Patrick Star, and Squidward's House, which may be one of the most perfect tiki mugs of all time. The shows astatic lends itself so well to the tiki design, and all three really are fantastic. They all come in three colorways: a regular show color version, a Riptide blue/brown glaze, and a Driftwood variant featuring a reactive brown glaze. All nine versions are available to order right now here.

Mondo Spongebob Squarepants Tiki Mug Details

"Are you ready for Mondo's very first SpongeBob SquarePants Tiki Mugs, kids? AYE AYE, CAPTAIN!

For more than twenty years, Nickelodeon's unapologetically silly animated farce has entertained children and grownups alike. We're big fans of SpongeBob, and sooooo excited to introduce you to three mugs in three different colorways based on our favorite Krusty Krab employee, his starfish sidekick Patrick, and the moai-inspired home of their neighbor, Squidward Tentacles. Each sculpt is available in three colorways – Regular Variants matching their series coloring, the Riptide Variant with a blue/brown glaze, and the Driftwood Variant featuring a reactive brown glaze."

Mondo even shared a recipe for a pineapple cocktail you can enjoy in the new mugs. I keep repeating it though, these also work extremely well as house planters too, and these look to be the perfect size for that purpose. Out of the three Spongebob Squarepants tiki mugs, I would have to say that the Squidward's House one is the home run here. It looks lifted right out of the show and put into your hand. All three are great, though, and will sell out. So, grab yourself a set today.