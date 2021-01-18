Mortal Kombat Raiden Brings the Thunder To Iron Studios

Iron Studios continues to expand its newly acquired Mortal Kombat licenses by extending its roster. A new fighter has entered the arena, and this time Raiden is bringing the storm with him. Inspired by Mortal Kombat II, Raiden is wearing his classic outfit with his white ninja kimono and blue waistcoat. The God of Thunder has black bands wrapped around his wrists with electricity being contained in his hands. His white eyes are captured underneath his straw hat with high attention to detail, bringing the Mortal Kombat fighter right out of the screen. Maiden is placed on an Outworld themed base with bloody bones, skulls, and chains at his feet. This nits statue will be an excellent collectible or any Raiden main or a dedicated MKII fan.

Ever since Iron Studios aired the Mortal Kombat license, we have seen some amazing fighters come to life. We have already seen Goro and Shao Kahn, and now this Raiden will be a great companion piece for either. The Raiden Art Scale 1/10 Mortal Kombat Statue from Iron Studios will be priced at $169.99. He is set to bring the thunder in September 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found here. Payment plans are also offered, so make sure you take advantage of them if needed. Fight!

"The ancestral God of Thunder from Mortal Kombat arrives at Iron Studios! With his enigmatic face, half-hidden by the shadows of a traditional Chinese straw hat, his bright white eyes refer to his supernatural status as an elderly deity, despite his human appearance. Wearing a white ninja kimono with a blue waistcoat, black bands wrapped around his wrists, and a flowing black band around his waist, translucent electric lightning effects come out of his hands."

"In this way, inspired by the look presented in the Mortal Kombat II game, Iron Studios proudly presents the Mortal Kombat God of Thunder in "Statue Raiden Art Scale 1/10 – Mortal Kombat – Iron Studios", on a rustic altar base from the kingdom of Outworld, with bones and chains at his feet, skulls carved in small columns around him and the dragon symbol of the ancient tournament on the front. Raiden adds to the already revealed fearsome villains Goro and Shao Kahn in the Mortal Kombat collection from Iron Studios, which promises to bring in the future other legendary figures from the cult series of fighting games created by Ed Boon and John Tobias."