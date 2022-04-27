MoShowtoys Mecha Stand is the Echo Dot Companion You Need

The World's 1st Mecha Stand is here and ready to enhance your Echo Dot 4 and HomePod Mini. Moshowtoys is changing the game with this unique speaker guard as their new Kickstarter campaign is seven days from completion. The company has already surpassed its original goal of $1,274 and is moving towards almost $12,000! Inspired by iconic droids from our sci-fi history like BB-8 and R2-D2, this guard will be your new best friend. This speaker guard brings your Echo Dot 4 to life with a three-legged robot design that is highly detailed and posable. Multiple colors are being offered, non-slip pads are features, a height adjuster is included, and this Mecha Stand is a true must-own collectible. To just show off how fantastic this stand is, MoShowtoys sent us one of these bad boys to check out, and I never want to see a plan Echo Dot without a stand again.

We received the white Mecha Stand, and I am all for everything Moshowtoys has created here. We were able to get our Mech in plenty of positions and it tuns a device you use on a daily basis to something extraordinary. I have an Echo Dot 4, and it fits in the stand like a glove with pads on the side to secure the drive. The open design allows for cords to be displayed and well as the Echo Dots light to shine through. Moshowtoys is offered other colors through their crowd-funding campaign, which will fit many sci-fi franchises out there. This is a unique and fun collectible that will be a fun display piece for any home or den. The Moshowtoys Kickstarter can be found right here with each Mecha Stand priced at $49 each, and get yours while you can! Check out all of our pictures for this sweet Mecha Stand above and below as well s the official description campaign details from Moshowtoys.

"The World's 1st Mecha Stand For Echo Dot 4 & HomePod Mini – Futuristic & Exquisite, Customized & Unique, Moshowtoys Stand Is The Next-level Stand For Echo Dot 4 & Homepod Mini. To pay tribute to Star Wars, we designed this mecha with a unique combination of the three chunky powerful legs, eye-popping color combination, and the coolest appearance design, Moshowtoy is your exclusive desktop BB-8 & R2-D2. Designed with an extremely futuristic look, MOSHOWTOYS turns your Echo Dot 4th Gen or HomePod Mini into a striking mecha, creating a special atmosphere right on your desk. With its futuristic style and incredible appearance, this playful stand sets your Echo Dot 4th Gen or HomePod Mini apart from the rest."

"The intelligence of the smart speaker is in its sound performance. While MOSHOWTOYS adds to the visual impact, giving your speaker a unique look that is an expression of your personal style. The base of the MOSHOWTOYS mecha has a hollow design surrounded by a dazzling light ring that makes your speaker come alive. By lifting up and fixing echo dot/ homepod mini, Moshowtoys protects them from water, dust, and being knocked over. A home for your homepod mini."