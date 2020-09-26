My Little Pony Twilight Sparkle Returns to Kotobukiya

Kotobukiya is back with yet another human version of My Little Pony. This iconic band of ponies is getting a shift in reality with recreations of their horse design but as humans. This is not a new concept in the Bishoujo statue and Twilight Sparkle is back with a new limited edition variant. Her hair and base are now translucent with a full effect of glitter inserted for maximum effect. Kotobukiya even changed her skin tone so it matches her My Little Pony counterpart. Twilight Sparkles packaging is also different from her original release so fans will be getting a completely new statue even if its a variant.

This version of Twilight Sparkle captures a better version of the character than previously released. Collectors of the past version will see quite a difference between the two when in hand and it'll only help enhance their My Little Pony statue collection. The My Little Pony Twilight Sparkle Limited Edition Bishoujo Statue from Kotobukiya is priced at $99.99. She is expected to shine once again in November 2020 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Don't miss out on some of the other humanized versions of MLP characters also coming soon from Kotobukiya.

"The Officially Licensed MY LITTLE PONY BISHOUJO series is now back in an all-new limited edition color variant! Next in the lineup is Twilight Sparkle! Twilight Sparkle's hair and base is now made of clear plastic material full of glitter all over! Her sparkling presence comes across even more clearly! ♪ The skin tone now matches the purple as can be seen in "My Little Pony: Equestria Girls"! The packaging for this figure has also been upgraded with a hologram design to add a completely different finish from the regular Twilight Sparkle BISHOUJO for fans to enjoy. Be sure to add these special ponies to your collection."