Mythic Legions All-Stars 4 Includes Two MOTU Homage Figures

The hit fantasy figure line Mythic Legions from Four Horseman Studios is back as they debut the lineup for their All-Stars 4 collection. The All-Stars series allows fans to get reissued figures from some of the hottest Mythic Legion figures and even some new additions. Four figures will be returning in this wave with Tibius, Vitus, Scaphoid, and Sir Owain as well as three new figures. The Forest Troll will also return but will feature a new color scheme, and a secondary head sculpt. Two special figures will also be getting a debut at Power Con 2021 as they pay tribute to two iconic Masters of the Universe characters. Mossman and Stinkor are getting Mythic Legions creation with the debut of Bryophytus and Mephitor!

Packed with detail, all of these figures will be excellent troops to enhance your Mythical Legions army, and they are all up for pre-order here. They will be priced at $35 each, except the Forest troll comes in at a whopping $110. Four Horseman Studios is also offering an All-In bundle that includes the entire wave of Mythic Legions All-Stars 4 for only $300. For Power Con fans, Bryophytus and Mephitor will debut at the convention at a higher price and in limited quality. This debut will give fans early access to those MOTU tribute character months before pre-orders even release. Be on the lookout for more info as we get closer to Power Con 2021.

"The time to pre-order your Mythic Legions: All-Stars 4 sets is almost here! Starting at 12:00pm eastern standard time on Tuesday, March 2nd, you'll be able to go over to Store Horsemen and preorder the four All-Stars 4 vote winners – Scaphoid, Vitus, Sir Owain, and Tibius, the two figures that will become this year's Power-Con debut figures – Bryophytus & Mephitor, and the massive Forest Troll 2!! And as always, we'll have all of these figures available in one large All-In set at a slightly discounted price when compared to buying all of them separately!"

"PLEASE NOTE: Bryopytus & Mephitor are going to be our Power-Con debut figures for this year. They will be sold during the 2021 Power-Con (and hopefully AT Power-Con if the pandemic allows) at a slightly higher price than through this pre-order, and you'll be able to get those two figures there first – potentially months before the full All-Stars 4 wave ships out to customers. But please note that we only sell VERY limited numbers of those figures during/at Power-Con, so you're NOT guaranteed to be able to get one there. Even though you'll be getting them at a later date through the Mythic Legions: All-Stars 4 pre-order, you'll be guaranteed to get them if you do pre-order."