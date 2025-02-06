Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, robocop

NECA Brings Back RoboCop for An All New Poster Series 7" Figure

Dead or Alive, RoboCop is returning to NECA as a new Poster Series variant is on the way giving the Detroit hero a new pair job

Somehow, RoboCop lives on as NECA is bringing back yet another figure that gives the decade-old sculpt a new deco. RoboCop (1987) is a sci-fi action classic directed by Paul Verhoeven that takes place in a dystopian Detroit. The city has become overrun by crime and corporate corruption, making the streets more dangerous Than ever. Police officer Alex Murphy (Peter Weller) finds this out the hard way as he is brutally murdered in the line of duty. However, that is not the end of his story, as he would soon be resurrected by the mega-corporation Omni Consumer Products (OCP) and become RoboCop. This cybernetic law enforcer has been programmed to uphold justice, but his human side wants vengeance and his old life back.

Now, NECA is resurrecting an old action mold once again for a new Poster Series figure that brings the film's iconic poster to life in action figure form. Coming in at 7" tall, this cybernetic cop gets a new red hue as he is posed, just like the movie poster in his new window packaging box. Besides the box and the paint, nothing new is featured here, with RoboCop coming with signature weapons like the Auto-9 pistol and Cobra Assault Cannon. He will also feature a Data Spike hand and pistol blast effect, making sure he can easily clean up those Detroit streets. Pre-orders are not live just yet but expect the usual $35 price tag and a Spring 2025 release. Dead or Alive, you're coming with me.

NECA RoboCop "Poster Series" 7" Scale Action Figure

"Part man. Part machine. All cop! NECA is proud to present the first in an all-new Poster Series action figure line: a new RoboCop action figure based on the cult classic film. This 7-inch scale articulated figure pays homage to the famous RoboCop movie poster from 1987, with special deco recreating the iconic poster art. Battle criminals and rogue enforcement droids alike with an array of accessories including the Auto-9 pistol, interchangeable data spike hand, Cobra Assault Cannon, and pistol blast effect. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging."

