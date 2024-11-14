Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: horror, NECA, texas chainsaw massacre

NECA Debuts New Texas Chainsaw Massacre 50th Anniversary Figure

Celebrate the Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s 50th Anniversary with a new figure from NECA with Ultimate Pretty Woman

Article Summary Celebrate Texas Chainsaw Massacre's 50th anniversary with NECA's new Leatherface Pretty Woman figure.

Updated 8" Leatherface figure features fabric outfit, chainsaw, hammer, and more for horror collectors.

Iconic Pretty Woman design captures Leatherface's eerie persona with a creepy mask and dress suit.

Pre-order Texas Chainsaw Massacre 50th Anniversary figure for $39.99; release set for May 2025.

Horror hits 50 years old as The Texas Chainsaw celebrates the film's legendary yet bloody anniversary. NECA is ready to celebrate this deadly film by unveiling a new Leatherface Ultimate figure that updates elements from previous figures. Leatherface debuted back in 1974; he is a slasher who is almost a childlike man who has been manipulated by his cannibalistic family into committing horrifying acts. He wears masks made of human skin, crafted from the faces of his victims, and helps represent his twisted mind and the inability to figure out who he is. One of these personas captures one of his more iconic designs with the Pretty Woman Leatherface persona, who wears the face of a woman that features makeup and lipstick.

Standing 8" tall, this new Texas Chainsaw Massacre figure features a fabric outfit and comes with a chainsaw and a hammer. NECA has updated all the details on this figure, from the dress suit to the mask, making this creepy slasher ready to slay in your horror collection. Pre-orders for The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 50th Anniversary Leatherface (Pretty Woman) are live for $39.99 and are set for a May 2025 release.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre Ultimate Pretty Woman Leatherface

"Celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre! The classic 1974 slasher film by Tobe Hooper changed horror cinema forever. Own a piece of its history with NECA's Ultimate Leatherface 7-inch scale action figure! Dressed in his infamous "Pretty Woman" mask and dress suit, Leatherface features an articulated tie and alternate jacket piece for a windswept look as he runs into the Texas fields chasing his victims."

"Accessories include interchangeable hands, chainsaw, armadillo, knife, bracelet, small hammer, cleaver, and plate of meat. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!