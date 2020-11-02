NECA Surprise Reveals New Puppet Master Ultimate Figure Two Packs

Every year, NECA gives us a treat for Halloween. This year is no different, as they not only announced a new license that NECA collectors have been clamoring for, but they debuted them as Ultimates figures. Coming soon will be two packs featuring the Puppet Master characters. Pinhead, Torch, Tunneler, and of course, Blade will all be available come 2021. For those not familiar, the Puppet Master film series has been around since 1989 and is now 13 films deep. Yes, you read that correctly. The Full Moon Features creations will join NECA's Ultimate Horror line, where they belong, and you can see the figures below.

NECA & Puppet Master Fit Together So Well

NECA's line at this point is not missing many horror icons anymore. For years we hoped for Michael Myers, and now we have multiple. We are super close to having every version of Jason Voorhees available. Smaller horror films like The Fog, Night Breed, Silent Night, Deadly Night, and more have seen figures released. Puppet Master always seemed like it would eventually make it into the line, but who knew when it would be. That they are skipping the Retro clothed line (for now) and going straight into the Ultimate Horror line as to packs is interesting.

At least we know that fans will get the best possible versions of the characters. Some of the photos they released onto social media teased different parts and attachments for the figures, including possibly the biggest wrench ever created for a toy in history with Pinhead. The only remaining question really becomes: which store will this be an exclusive at? My money would be on Target since they have done more horror stuff and releases with them in the past, but Walmart is a possibility. In either case, the Puppet Master two packs will be very sought after when they release in 2021.