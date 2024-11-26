Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

NECA Teases Upcoming TMNT: Saturday Morning Cartoons Dark Leo

Coming to life from the IDW Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures comics NECA is bringing new turtles to life

Article Summary NECA unveils new TMNT Dark Leonardo figure from IDW's Saturday Morning Adventures comics.

Dark Leo meets a genie, exploring a new world of Dark Turtles in issue #20.

Comic and figure revealed at NYCC; pre-order the comic by 11/25 at local shops.

NECA's Dark Leo action figure available this spring, expanding TMNT universe.

NECA is back with a brand new addition to their growing collection of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection. They have really covered all the ground of the TMNT universe with live-action films, Mirage Comics, Concept Art, and the beloved 80s cartoon series. However, they have started to expand even further with some new comic book adaptations, including the new IDW Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures comics. NECA has already dropped a few of these new comic releases, such as the similar Archie Comics Stump Wrestling Turtles 4-Pack. However, things are getting darker with this new release as a new Dark Leonardo is set to make an appearance, and now he is getting his very own action figure.

Unlike the other Dark Leo's in other comics, this new one will focus on the Teenage Mutant Turtles meeting a genie that will lead them to a new world with Dark Turtles. This will take place in the upcoming IDW's TMNT: Saturday Morning Adventures issue #20, so fans still have a chance to dive into this new era of turtles. NECA has just teased this release with figure posing and concept art of these mysterious Dark Turtles. Stay tuned for pre-order information in the future, and be sure to check out your local comic book store to start reading and catch up on the Saturday Morning Cartoons run today!

TMNT: Saturday Morning Adventures Dark Leo from NECA

First revealed at NYCC, we are thrilled to announce our Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration with NECA and IDW Publishing! NECA's Dark Leonardo design will be making his comic book debut in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures," where meeting a genie leads to a tense situation in a world with… Dark Turtles!? The deadline to pre-order issue #20 is 11/25, so head to your local comic shop and place your order for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures #20. And be on the lookout this spring when adventures continue with NECA's Dark Leo action figure!

