NECA Unveils Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II Shredder's Throne

NECA is delivering some truly incredible Store Exclusives this week including Shredder’s Throne from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The throne includes removable oil drums and authentically detailed designs, perfect for fans and collectors.

Pre-order the Exclusive Shredder Throne for $79.99, set for a December 2024 release on NECA's store.

Shredder's Throne, compatible with NECA TMNT movie figures, measures approximately 9" x 9" x 10.5".

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991) continues the adventures of Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael as they face new threats in New York City. The sequel dove deeper into the origins of the turtles as viewers discover the history of the mysterious ooze that transformed them. The turtles continue to battle the forces of the Foot Clan along with new monstrous mutants, Tokka and Rahzar. On top of all that, their arch-nemesis, Shredder, has now returned and is more powerful than ever before. Pre-orders are live for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze NECAStore Exclusive Shredder Throne for $79.99 with a December 2024 release. NECA is ready to step into the Secrets of the Ooze with a brand new NECA Store Exclusive with Shredder's Throne set! This meticulously collectible features Shredder's metal scrap throne from the movie, which has been brought to life for the first time. It will hold one figure at a time and will have removable oil drums for some customizable options.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Shredder's Throne Exclusive

"Those heroes in a half-shell are back in an all-new movie adventure! Find the "Secret of the Ooze" as the fearsome foursome go after the glowing canister that has slipped into the hands of the evil Shredder and his mutant allies. NECA is proud to present the centerpiece to any TMNT fan's collection: Shredder's Throne! This epic scrap metal throne didn't appear in the final cut of the 1991 film but was featured on a single collector's card."

"Compatible with most of NECA's TMNT movie action figures (sold separately), Shredder's Throne features authentic movie detailing and removable oil drums for customizable display. The throne was designed by Freddie Williams II and includes his artwork on the packaging! Measures approximately 9" x 9" x 10.5".

