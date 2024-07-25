Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt
NECA Unveils Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II Shredder's Throne
NECA is delivering some truly incredible Store Exclusives this week including Shredder’s Throne from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Article Summary
- NECA reveals a stunning Shredder's Throne collectible from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze.
- The throne includes removable oil drums and authentically detailed designs, perfect for fans and collectors.
- Pre-order the Exclusive Shredder Throne for $79.99, set for a December 2024 release on NECA's store.
- Shredder's Throne, compatible with NECA TMNT movie figures, measures approximately 9" x 9" x 10.5".
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Shredder's Throne Exclusive
"Those heroes in a half-shell are back in an all-new movie adventure! Find the "Secret of the Ooze" as the fearsome foursome go after the glowing canister that has slipped into the hands of the evil Shredder and his mutant allies. NECA is proud to present the centerpiece to any TMNT fan's collection: Shredder's Throne! This epic scrap metal throne didn't appear in the final cut of the 1991 film but was featured on a single collector's card."
"Compatible with most of NECA's TMNT movie action figures (sold separately), Shredder's Throne features authentic movie detailing and removable oil drums for customizable display. The throne was designed by Freddie Williams II and includes his artwork on the packaging! Measures approximately 9" x 9" x 10.5".