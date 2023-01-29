New 12" DC Comics Batman Hush Statue Revealed by McFarlane Toys It look slick a new set of statues are on the way from McFarlane Toys as Batman is on the hunt for Hush once again in a classic costume

McFarlane Toys has had a nice set of new DC Multiverse reveals for fans, with plenty of new Page Punchers on the horizon. However, that is not all that is coming, as new DC Multiverse statues are also coming with a new Batman statue. Coming in a 12" tall, McFarlane Toys takes DC Comics fans back to the hit storyline Batman: Hush. Bruce Wayne is back and donning his classic blue, grey, and yellow batsuit once again. The comic comes to life with this impressive statue featuring the Dark Knight strutting his stuff with a flowing cape and bold sculpt. Fingers crossed more DC Multiverse designs can come to statue form, as simple, elegant, and inexpensive, and DC Comics statues are not easy to come by nowadays. McFarlane Toys knocked this statue out of the park, and for only $39.99, it is a price you can not beat. Pre-orders for the DC Multiverse Batman: Hush 12-Inch Statue is live right here with an April 2023 release.

A New Batman Statue Rises with McFarlane Toys

"As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime – the Batman! To become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

Incredibly detailed 12" scale statue based on the DC Multiverse Batman from the iconic comic BATMAN: HUSH

Made of PVC plastic

Batman includes large round base

Included collectible art card with character artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

