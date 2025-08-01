Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

New Disney Lorcana Fabled Gift Sets Coming Soon from Ravensburger

The magical world of Disney continues to come to tables as Ravensburger unveils new information on the future of Lorcana

Article Summary Disney Lorcana Gift Sets featuring Fabled and Frozen themes launch this fall from Ravensburger.

The Collection Starter Set includes 4 Fabled boosters, a card portfolio, and exclusive Tinker Bell promo.

Frozen Gift Box offers 5 randomized boosters, an exclusive Elsa promo, storage box, and dividers.

Both gift sets arrive with Set 9: Fabled, in stores August 29 at LGS and September 5 at retailers.

Ravensburger is rolling out not one, but two standout Disney Lorcana gift sets this fall alongside the launch of Set 9, Fabled. First up is the Collection Starter Set, which includes four Fabled booster packs, a sleek Mickey Mouse "Brave Little Tailor" card portfolio, a collector's guide, and a stunning Tinker Bell – Giant Fairy glimmer‑foil promo card. This is a beautiful variant inspired by the reprinted icon from The First Chapter, which will have some returning acrsd for this set. The fun does not need to be there either, as Ravnesburger has also unveiled the Frozen Gift Box, featuring five randomized booster packs from multiple sets and a bold Elsa – The Fifth Spirit glimmer‑foil promo card.

This Set 5, Shimmering Skies Elsa card will showcase some brand new artwork capturing Elsa as the champion of winter once again. The box is also a handy storage solution holding up to 252 sleeved cards and includes three dividers to organize decks or promo pulls. On top of these, Ravensburger will be offering single boosters, booster boxes, a Trove, and Starter Decks for the launch. Both of these Disney Lorcana Gift Sets are expected to arrive at the same time as Fabled, which launches on August 29 at Local Card Shop, followed by a wider release at retailers on September 5. On

Disney Lorcana: Elsa – The Fifth Spirit Gift Set

"There's plenty of Frozen fun within this gift box. Any player's collection will get even cooler with the Elsa – The Fifth Spirit promo card. Featuring all-new art, it's a must-have for any TCG enthusiast or Disney collector. Elsa will have plenty of company, as this box contains 5 booster packs from different Disney Lorcana TCG sets. Collectors can keep these 60 cards and the rest of their collection safe from earth giants and persistent gales in the beautifully illustrated box."

Contents include:

1 "Glimmer foil" Elsa – The Fifth Spirit promo card

5 Booster packs (each with 12 randomized cards)

1 Elsa storage box (holds up to 252 sleeved cards)

3 Punch-out dividers

