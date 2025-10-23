Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Fallout, McFarlane Toys

New Fallout TV Series Steph Harper Figure Revealed by McFarlane

Step into the Wastelands with McFarlane Toys as they bring the world of Fallout to life with a new selection of collectibles

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new 7" Steph Harper figure from the Fallout TV series, inspired by Vault 33.

Highly detailed collectible captures Steph’s iconic eye-patch look and comes with swappable faceplates.

Includes extra hands, a machine gun, pistol, display base, and collectible art card for Fallout fans.

Pre-orders available now for $34.99, with the Fallout Steph Harper figure set to release in November 2025.

The vaults in Fallout are underground shelters built by Vault-Tec Corporation before the Great War, presented to the public as safe havens for surviving nuclear annihilation. In reality, most vaults were secret social and scientific experiments designed to test human behavior under extreme conditions. Vault 33 was one of the major vault systems and was introduced in the live-action Fallout (2024) TV series from Amazon Prime. It is located in Southern California, and it was one of the few operational vaults that was created to actually sustain a thriving human community long after the Great War. Steph Harper was one of the residents and is the best friend of the protagonist Lucy MacLean.

After a raider attack has her losing her eye and husband, she transitions into the role of Overseer of Vault 32 and is now getting her own figure from McFarlane Toys. McFarlane continues to bring the Wasteland to life with this new line of 7" scale figures, with Steph Harper getting her eye-patched head sculpt, with an additional faceplate. She will come with some swappable hands, a machine gun, a pistol, a display base, and a collectible art card. Pre-orders are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store for $34.99 with a November 2025 release date.

Steph Harper (Fallout TV Series) Deluxe 7" Figure

"A resident of Vault 33, Steph is Lucy's best friend. She and her husband, Bert, were married in 2294. They are currently expecting their first child, but that doesn't stop Steph from taking part in the Young Pipefitter's Association or any of her other Vault duties."

Steph Harper is featured in her look from Fallout Season 2.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the Amazon MGM Studios original series FALLOUT.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing.

Includes 4 extra hands, swappable face plate, two weapons and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back. Collect all McFarlane Toys FALLOUT figures.

