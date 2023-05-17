New Peter Pan Adventures Await with Disney100 Playset at shopDisney It is off to Neverland once again as Disney captures the magic of Peter Pan once again with a fun pirate ship adventure playset

It is time to return to Neverland as Disney celebrates 100 years with a brand new collectible playset. Releasing as part of the Disney 100 Decades: The 1950s Collection, Peter Pan takes on Captain Hook once again. The 70th anniversary of Walt Disney's Peter Pan is celebrated this year as the film debuted back in 1953. This playset features a fully built Jolly Roger pirate ship set piece that comes in at 12 inches tall and 10.5 inches wide. Disney has included 8 figures with five solid colored pirates s well as a painted Smee in a rowboat, Peter and Captain Hook. A Skull Rock backdrop will also be included that is made out of paper that is simple but will only enhance the playset. Peter Pan's adventures will continue on forever with this delightful Jolly Roger playset. The Disney100 Peter Pan set is priced at $49.99 and can be purchased today right here. Be sure to also check out more Disney100 collectibles like the Disney LEGO Art set seen here.

Peter Pan Battles Captain Hook with Disney

"Give me a career as a buccaneer, it's the life of a pirate for me," sing Captain Hook's crew in Walt Disney's Peter Pan. Now you can try the pirate's life yourself with this figurine play set including the Jolly Roger ship, Mr. Smee in rowboat, five pirates and a paper-assembled Skull Rock setting. Of course, that old "codfish" Hook and his youthful nemesis Pan are ready to cross swords for control of Never Land, all in your own soaring playtime adventures!"

Magic in the details