New Ray Harryhausen Statue Arrives with Kali, Goddess of Death The magic of Ray Harryhausen continues to come to like as Star Ace relives the Golden Voyage of Sinbad with a new statue

The magic of the legendary Ray Harryhausen continues to come to life with Star Ace Toys once again. We are returning to The Golden Voyage of Sinbad with their latest release, which features the power of Kali, the Goddess of Death. One of Harryhausen's more ambitious stop-motion creations comes to life as the stop-motion hoysala carving of the Indian goddess Kali is here. This goddess is worshiped by the Lemurians and was brought to life with a potion from Prince Koura in the film. Kali, Goddess of Death, takes on Sinbad and his crew, and Star Ace Tosy brings her to life standing at 12" tall. She is packed with detail, hand painted, and stands on a base of treasure, luring in unsuspected foes. The Ray Harryhausen 100th Anniversary Kail Goddess of Death is priced at $289, with the deluxe at $359 and limited to only 400 pieces. Pre-orders are live right here, and Kali is set to arrive in January 2024. Be sure to check out some of the other Ray Harryhausen 100th Anniversary collectibles as well, like the deadly Snake Woman seen here.

The Golden Voyage of Sinbad Comes to Star Ace Toys

"A terrifying statue of Kali, the Goddess of Death, stands at rest waiting for any would-be adventurer to try and steal her treasure. She stands with her arms out and palms up and the eyes in her palms looking for any sign that she should attack. One of Ray Harryhausen's more ambitious stop-motion creations, Kali would move all her arms as she battles the heroes."

"Traditionally sculpted by the artisans of the famed creature shop of Kaibutsuya, this detailed Kali statue is made from polyresin and stands 30cm tall. Each piece is hand-painted to look like it is made of ancient stone. She is posed at rest standing on a base with gold treasure and a name plate. The Deluxe version of this statue includes a polyresin diorama carved stone circle and a green light to enhance the display."