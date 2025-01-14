Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: four horsemen, Mythic legions

New Silver Knight Legion Builder 2 Mythic Legions Up for Pre-Order

Build up your army and lay waste to your enemies as Four Horsemen has revealed their latest Mythic Legions Army Builder figure

Article Summary Discover the new Silver Knight Legion Builder 2 for Mythic Legions' 10th anniversary.

Enjoy enhanced articulation and customizable options for epic poses and battles.

Equip your Silver Knight with a sword, spear, and Shield Horseman for combat readiness.

Pre-order now for $30, with a late 2025 release, and celebrate a decade of Mythic Legions.

The Silver Knights have arrived as Four Horsemen celebrates Mythic Legions: The First 10 Years. A new army builder release is on the way to help collectors build up the Order of Eathyron's army. These knights will feature a new and updated range of motion, allowing for even more poses than before. Standing 6" tall, this highly articulated deluxe action figure is ready for battle and will have plenty of customizable parts like removable shoulder armor, two visors, and two plumes for this helmet. Other accessories include swappable hands and a nice set of weapons, such as a sword with a scabbard, spear, and the impressive Shield Horseman. These Silver Knights are the perfect way for Mythic Legions fans to build up their armies to battle undead horror found across the land. Each figure is priced at $30, and they are already up for pre-order directly through Store Horsemen with a late 2025 release. Be sure to also check out the companion Mythic Legions: The First 10 Years book that will be releasing alongside this knight to help celebrate the first decade of this legendary toy line.

Mythic Legions Silver Knight Legion Builder 2

"While the forces of Eathyross are most commonly known for the Order of the Templar knights, or the holy paladins and battle clerics who fight in the name of the Crowned Eagle, it is the vast ranks of Silver Knights who make up the front lines of the Order of Eathyron's army. Fearless soldiers who have taken a sacred oath to protect the Realm, they are the first line of defense against the undead horrors pouring forth from the House of Blessed Bone."

"This 6-inch scaled, highly articulated deluxe action figure will come in a collector-friendly blister card, with character-specific packaging details and accessories. Final paints and certain details on the final product may vary slightly from the prototype image shown.{"

