Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, Kenner, star wars

New Star Wars Jumbo's Debut from Gentle Giant with R2 & Sy Snootles

Build up your growing Jumbo Star Wars collection as Gentle Giant Ltd. reveals their newest retro inspired figures

Article Summary Gentle Giant unveils Holiday R2-D2 and Sy Snootles Jumbo Star Wars figures.

Retro inspired, these collectibles are upsized to a 12" scale with resealable card backs.

Holiday R2-D2 comes with festive accessories and is a limited run of just 500 pieces.

Sy Snootles figure is ready to join Droopy McCool and Max Rebo in upcoming releases.

Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with two brand new and impressive Jumbo Star Wars figures from the Original Trilogy. This set of collectibles features the return of classic Kenner Star Wars figures from the 70s and 80s. Each figure has now been enlarged to a new Jumbo 12" scale and will have a card back that can be resealed. Two new figures have been revealed, with the first wishing fans a Happy Holiday with Holiday R2-D2, which is limited to only 500 pieces. Fettering a Santa hat and Christmas lights, this astromech is ready for the return of winter fun. We then revisit Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with the singer from Jabba's Palace, Sy Snootles. This alien is ready to party the night away, and Gentle Giant Ltd. also has Droopy McCool and Max Rebo Jumbo figures coming soon. Both Star Wars Jumbo releases are $80 each, and pre-orders are already live for Sy Snootles and Holiday R2 with a Q3 2024 release.

Star Wars Jumbo Retro – Sy Snootles

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Let's hear it for the Max Rebo Band! Kicking off the line of retro-styled Jumbo 12-inch figures of Jabba the Hutt's in-house band, alien singer Sy Snootles comes with a microphone stand and arrives packaged on a resealable blister-card, with a retro cardback. Coming soon: Droopy McCool and Max Rebo himself!"

R2-D2 (Holiday Edition) Jumbo Figure – Website Exclusive

"Happy Holidays! R2-D2 would like to offer you good tidings, and he's certainly dressed for it! This Jumbo 12"-scale R2-D2 is based on the vintage R2-D2 figure from the 1970s, and wears a removable Santa hat and a string of multicolored Christmas lights. Standing approximately 6 inches tall, he comes packaged on a full-color, holiday-themed cardback inside a resealable blister. Also included is a collectible Power of the Force coin! Limited to only 500 pieces! Batteries included."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!