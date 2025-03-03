Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, texas chainsaw massacre

New Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) Figure Revealed by Hiya Toys

Return to the events of Texas Chainsaw Massacre from 2003 as Hiya Toys unveil their newest 6” figure of Thomas Hewitt

Hiya Toys is back at it as they continue to bring horror collectibles to life with their Texas Chainsaw Massacre line. A new HIYA Exquisite Super Series 1/12 Scale figure is on the way as Thomas Hewitt, also known as Leatherface, is back. This time, Hiya revisits the 2003 film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which reimagines the monstrous slasher who was molded to his killer ways by his tragic past. Born with a facial deformity in 1939, Thomas would go on to suffer relentless abuse and ridicule throughout his youth.

Abandoned as a child, the cannibalistic Hewitt family would take him in, molding him to their wicked world. The horror of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre now returns with a new 6.3" tall figure of Thomas Hewitt, featuring his stained fabric outfit, buy stature, and mask. He will come with four pairs of hands, two swappable heads, and a variety of weapons with a dagger, iron hook, hammer, and chainsaw. Pre-orders are already live through Hiya Toys for a hearty $89.99 and a Q3 2025 release date.

HIYA Exquisite Super Series – Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Five companions are hounded and hunted by a disfigured chainsaw-wielding loon and his family of equally psychotic killers after they pick up a scared teenage hitchhiker. This new 1/12 scale Thomas Hewitt stands at 6.3 inches tall with multiple points of articulation, all details based on Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2003, faithfully reproduces Thomas's hair and his mask from the film. Clothing and apron feature a weathered, stained paint application and are all made from real cloth, ensuring both superior poseability and aesthetic appeal."

"The iconic chainsaw is included, along with 1x hammer, 1x iron hook, and 1x dagger, all featuring worn details and bloodstains that reflect Thomas's relentless killing spree. In addition to normal head, 1x snarling head is also included, perfectly capturing Hewitt's chilling, menacing grin. Three extra pairs of interchangeable hands allow for versatile posing, making it ideal for recreating iconic film scenes."

