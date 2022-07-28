NieR: Automata Android-Soldier's 2B and 9S Return to Good Smile

There are some gem video games out there that are an absolute must play, no matter what. Some of these consist of The Last of Us, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Shadows of Colossus, and so much more. One of those games is NieR: Automata, and the award winning game showcased a story following two android soliders. 2B and 9S are just two of the main characters of NieR: Automata, and their compelling storylines were excellent. These androids were so excellent that they even got figures from Good Smile Company last year and since have sold out. Well, NieR: Automata fans are in luck as both 2B and 9S are back with a Good Smile re-release!

Both NieR: Automata figures are loaded with details, accessories, and swappable parts to please fans of the game. These battle androids both feature two different face plates, tactical support unit pods, battle effects, and display bases. Signature weapons are also featured, with 2B coming with Virtuous Contract and Virtuous Treaty and 9S getting Cruel Oath. Both NieR: Automata Nendoroid figures are set to return in December 2022, so be sure to get them this time if you missed the original release. Pre-orders are live here for 2B at $48.88 and 9S for $62.99 right here.

"Nendoroid NieR:Automata 2B (YoRHa No.2 Type B) "…Emotions are prohibited." From "NieR:Automata" comes a rerelease of the Nendoroid of the automated YoRHa infantry member, the all-purpose battle android "YoRHa No.2 Type B (2B)". She comes with two face plates—a standard face plate and a combat face plate. 2B's blindfold can also be removed. "

"Additionally, the Nendoroid comes with her weapons Virtuous Contract and Virtuous Treaty (each with attachable attacking effect parts) along with the tactical support unit Pod 042 and a black box. Be sure to add the beautiful android with a cruel mission to your collection!"

"Nendoroid NieR:Automata 9S (YoRHa No. 9 Type S) "2B…it was an honor to fight with you. Truly." From "NieR:Automata" comes a rerelease of the Nendoroid of the automated YoRHa infantry member, the all-purpose battle android "YoRHa No.9 Type S (9S)". He comes with two face plates—a standard face plate and a combat face plate. 9S's blindfold can also be removed."

"Additionally, the Nendoroid comes with his weapon Cruel Oath (with attachable attacking effect part) along with the tactical support unit Pod 153 and a black box. Additionally, 2 hacking effect sheets are included along with a machine lifeform. Be sure to add the android who harbors secret emotions to your collection!"