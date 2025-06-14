Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: M3GAN, NECA

NECA Announces 1:1 Life-Size M3GAN Replica with Autograph Card

NECA has just announced a new 1:1 Life-Size of the deadly M3GAN doll with Autographed Card from Jenna Davis

Article Summary NECA unveils an ultra-realistic 1:1 life-size M3GAN replica for collectors and horror movie fans.

Replica stands over 4 feet tall and is recreated using actual film-used digital files for accuracy.

Includes an exclusive autograph card signed by Jenna Davis, voice of M3GAN in the Blumhouse film.

M3GAN comes fully posable with screen-accurate clothing, articulated arms, movable eyes, and synthetic hair.

Just in time for M3GAN 2.0, NECA is back as they unveil another spine-chilling, life-size replica of everyone's favorite homicidal AI doll. Standing at over 4 feet tall (55" tall), M3GAN comes to life with uncanny detail. This 1: replica release captures M3GAN's eerily lifelike expression, designer outfit, and those piercing, watchful eyes. Made for collectors and horror superfans, this figure was duplicated from actual film-used digital files, making this collectible the most screen-accurate replica collectible available.

Everything that NECA has recreated for M3GAN is exactly as she appeared in the Blumhouse film, and to make things better, this is an Autographed Edition. An exclusive card autographed by the haunting voice behind M3GAN, Jenna Davis, will also be included. This takes this already horrifying release to even greater heights making it one horror fan will not want to glitch out on. Collectors can buy the M3GAN 1:1 Replica Life-Size Doll on the NECA Store right now for a deadly $494.99.



1:1 Replica Life-Size M3GAN Doll NECA Signed Edition

"Own a fully posable, life-size replica of the robot doll from the hit film M3GAN. The Model 3 Generative Android (M3GAN) was designed to be a parent's greatest ally and programmed to be a child's best friend…but a self-aware doll with a life of its own can lead to sinister consequences. This 1:1 replica is based on M3GAN's on-screen appearance, duplicated from actual film-used digital files to be the most screen-accurate representation available."

"It has an articulated inner-armature, movable eyes, and synthetic hair (matched to screen-used hair samples). Her clothing is made from film-used patterns and includes a dress with inner lining, two striped sleeves, a bowtie, underwear, tights, and shoes. The fabric material of her dress matches an exact swatch of the dress from the movie, and her shoes are customized with details from the screen-used shoes."

