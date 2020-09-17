Nightmare Before Christmas Jack is Santa with Beast Kingdom

Boys and girls of every age, would you like to see something strange, come with us, and you will see Jack Skellington as Santa! Beast Kingdom has unveiled its newest Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure from the Tim Burton classic The Nightmare Before Christmas. This the Jack Skellington is taking over Christmas as Santa with this new figure. The figure will feature a beautifully crafted fabric Santa suit and some fancy accessories. With a Santa hat, beard, bag of gifts, and interchangeable hands and heads, this figure is fully customizable. The Nightmare Before Christmas, Jack as Santa figure will stand 8" tall and will have 15 points of articulation. Fans of this Halloween/Christmas classic will not want to miss out on this figure.

It is almost that time of the year where The Nightmare Before Christmas is the perfect holiday movie. Jack Skellington as Santa is a great combination of two fantastic holidays and a great figure for any collection. The Nightmare Before Christmas Santa Jack Skellington Dynamic 8ction Heroes (DAH) Figure from Beast Kingdom will be priced at $64.99. He is expected to bring some hallows eve cheer hopefully by the end of the year or early 2021. Pre-orders are already live, and fans can get their located here.

"Ho, Ho, Ho, Jack Skellington, the Halloween planner is finally getting dressed for Christmas? Yes folks, Jack means business and he is here with us for the Christmas festivities! Will you join him on and celebrate the festivities? Tim Burton and Disney's 'fantastical' animation 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' sees our favorite 'Pumpkin King' from Halloween Town, get in touch with his 'Winter-y' side and turn up for Christmas dressed in full Santa gear from head to toe!"

"Beast Kingdom's DAH (Dynamic 8ction heroes) 1/9 scale, highly articulable action figure, recreates the magic of Disney's famous hero with 15 points of articulation, and a bevy of accessories. Four interchangeable head sculpts, each with a unique expression as well as four pairs of replaceable hands gives fans many ways to customize their 'Santa Jack'. Real fabric and cloth for the suit, beard and hat, as well as a specially branded base brings home a uniquely designed figure perfectly ready for the holidays and beyond. So don't forget to show Jack the true meaning of Christmas on a desk near you today!"