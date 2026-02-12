Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel, motu

Masters Of The Universe: Kids Toy Line For New Film Revealed

Mattel has revealed their all-ages line of figures and role-play items for the Masters of the Universe film coming this summer.

Article Summary Mattel unveils new Masters of the Universe kids toys ahead of the 2026 live-action film release.

Features include electronic Skeletor mask, light-up Power Sword, and Roton vehicle from the movie.

First look at 5.5-inch figure line with He-Man, Skeletor, Battle Cat, Teela, Beast Man, and Skel-Knight.

Masters of the Universe toys will hit stores and online in spring, set to be huge summer hits.

Masters of the Universe is taking over the toy departments in stores all over the world again in 2026. We already showed you the collectors' line of figures for the new live-action film. Mattel is at the New York Toy Fair and has provided us with a look at the all-ages toy line they are launching. These figures provide the first really good look at a couple of characters, a vehicle, and the role-play items, including one that every Masters of the Universe collector and fan will be buying for sure.

Masters Of The Universe Toys Will Be The Hottest of The Summer

We will start with the role-play items.

First up is an electronic talking Skeletor mask that has the potential to be the biggest thing on TikTok this summer. It says six different phrases and has four different laughs. But the real star of everything is the Power Sword. Standing at 27 inches, the sword features phrases, sounds, and light effects from the film. I will stand in the toy aisle this summer and yell, "I HAVE THE POWER!!!" the first time I see this.

I really like the modern version of the Roton that will be seen in the film, and this vehicle is scaled to work with 5.5 inch figures.

Speaking of the 5.5-inch figure line, here are the first offerings revealed. Skeletor and He-Man are, of course, here, as are Battle Cat and Teela. Beast Man looks so hulking and gnarly. I love the look of that one, but the Skel-Knight is the intriguing one. Featuring a great sculpt, as do all the figures, I cannot wait to army build these guys around Skeleor on my shelf.

All of these Masters of the Universe film figures will arrive in stores and online in the spring.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!