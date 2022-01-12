Nosferatu: Symphony of Horror Struck at Midnight from Mezco Toyz

Happy One:12 Day collectors and Mezco Toyz has dished out a new terrifying One:12 Collective figure with Nosferatu: Symphony of Horror Edition. This figure was teased yesterday and was set to release at Midnight on 1/12, but some anxious collectors crashed the site. Oddly enough, I was able to check out with mine at exactly 1:12 AM after an hour of frustration, site crashing, and broken servers. The figure was already waitlisted before the sun rose, giving Nosferatu his time to shine at night, and he is loaded with evil. Unlike the previous Mezco Toyz Nosferatu release, no coffin was included, but he comes with his own midnight creature army with wolves, bats, and rats to take on any victim at night. This Silent Horror monster is a worthy variant and collectors can join the waitlist here for $95. Check out everything the Symphony of Horror monster will come with below and enjoy the rest of your One:12 Day.

"Count Orlok rises again at the stroke of midnight on 1/12/22! The One:12 Collective Nosferatu returns with hellhounds, plague ridden rodents, and an unquenchable bloodlust. He wears a frock coat, tights, and leather-like shoes underneath his removable cloak-cape with detachable "Coachman's collar" and cap from the 1922 silent film. The Count also features three nightmare-inducing head portraits capturing his inhuman visage. Nosferatu comes complete with a lantern that he can hold in his claw-like hands, 2 bloodthirsty wolves, 3 bats, 6 rats, a eerie mist FX, and much more."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE NOSFERATU FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 20 points of articulation

Three (3) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Seven (7) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R) One (1) pair of holding hands (L&R) One (1) pair of grabbing hands (L&R) One (1) pointing hand (L)



COSTUME (NON-REMOVABLE UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED):

Coachman's hat (removable)

Cloak cape with detachable Coachman's collar (removable)

Frock coat

Shirt and tights

Hanker-tie neck wrap

Leather-like shoes

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) lantern

One (1) eerie mist FX

Two (2) wolves

Three (3) bats

Six (6) rats

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective Nosferatu: Symphony of Horror figure is packaged in a collector friendly lunchbox tin, designed with collectors in mind.