Objection! Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Comes to Good Smile Company

The legal drama of the courtroom comes to life as Good Smile Company reveals two Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney figures. Pheonix Wright and Miles Edgeworth arrive from the hit Capcom video game series to bless your office or shelves. Both figures will come with swappable face plates, interchangeable hands, and a variety of text plates to capture the mood. A miniaturized desk is also included to showcase you taking the courtroom by storm. A display base and posing rod will help capture each lawyer in action, and if you get one you mind as well get both. Both Pheonix Wright and Miles Edgeworth will be priced at $54.99 and are set to release in October 2022. Pre-orders are live for both with Phoenix located here and Miles found here. Order in the Court!

"Objection! This is clearly a contradiction!" From the popular courtroom battle game series "Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney" comes a Nendoroid of Phoenix Wright! He comes with three face plates including a standard expression, an confident expression and a sweating expression. Optional parts include his courtroom desk, a court document, his Magatama, and a Psyche-Lock effect sheet along with "Objection!", "Hold it!" and "Take that!" text plates in English, Japanese and simplified Chinese (total of 9 text plates). The body of the Nendoroid is fully articulated, making it easy to create memorable poses from the series in Nendoroid form! Be sure to add him to your collection!

"I will get every defendant declared guilty. That is my policy." From the popular courtroom battle game series "Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney" comes a Nendoroid of Miles Edgeworth! He comes with three face plates including a standard expression, an angry expression and a smug expression. Optional parts include his courtroom desk, a court document and "Objection!" and "Hold it!" text plates in English, Japanese and simplified Chinese (total of 6 text plates). The body of the Nendoroid is fully articulated, making it easy to create memorable poses from the series in Nendoroid form! Be sure to add him to your collection!"