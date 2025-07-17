Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Odyn Joins NECA's New Set of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Figures

NECA unveils new figures from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II - Re-Evolution as a new generation rises

Article Summary NECA reveals new Odyn figure from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II - Re-Evolution series.

Odyn is a powerful, second-generation snapping turtle raised by April O’Neil and Casey Marie Jones.

The 7-inch Ultimate action figure includes signature TMNT weapons, swappable heads, and accessories.

Pre-orders for NECA’s Odyn figure are live now at $46.99 with a release set for Q1 2026.

In the grim world of The Last Ronin, Michelangelo was the last surviving Ninja Turtle, carrying the grief of his fallen brothers as he waged a one-turtle war against the Foot Clan. After his sacrifice, hope was reignited with the birth of a new generation of turtles, raised in secret by April O'Neil and Casey Marie Jones. Among them is Odyn, a snapping turtle that is the team's tank, and Odyn brings a powerful physical presence to every mission. While he may not speak often, when he moves, it matters. His brute strength is only the beginning, as his name, Odyn, means "one" in Russian, as he carries the legacy of the previous TMNT wave with him.

NECA is now adding Odyn to their The Last Ronin II – Re-Evolution roster with an impressive figure that is loaded with details and accessories. He will come with each of the signature TMNT weapons, including a bo-staff, sai, sword, and a nunchuck. Other accessories include swappable hands, an extra head, along with a mask and two oven mittens. Every team needs a tank, and pre-orders are already live for this turtle at $46.99 and a Q1 2026 release date.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II – Re-Evolution – Odyn

"From the pages of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series, The Last Ronin II – Re-Evolution! NECA is proud to present Odyn for the first time in adult action figure form. A second-generation turtle, Odyn, whose name means "one" in Russian, is ready to train with his sensei Casey Marie as he prepares to protect the streets of NYC."

"This deluxe 7-inch scale Ultimate action figure is highly articulated and features an all-new sculpt and stylized, detailed deco. He includes interchangeable heads and hands, mask, oven mitts, kunai, and the turtles' signature weapons. Comes in collector-friendly window box packing with opening front flap featuring original artwork by The Last Ronin artist Ben Bishop."

