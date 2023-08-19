Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, threezerostore | Tagged: hasbro, optimus primal, Threezero, transformers

Optimus Primal Comes to threezero with New Transformers DLX Figure

Return to Earth and witness a whole new set of Transformers with Rise of the Beasts as threezero debuts DLX Optimus Primal

Welcome to the Jungle as threezero has arrived with their new Transformers: Rise of the Beasts DLX Optimus Primal. The Leader of the Maximal has arrived on the big screen with a new live-action look and threezero has faithfully brought him to life. Coming right off the screen, this new 11.2" all DLX Transformers figure we'll have 74 points of articulation, a die-cast metal frame, and a weathered paint deco. Optimus Primal is a true Beast, and this figure loads in the detail and will come with his signature Cyber Blades that have a combiner feature as well as a connecting chain. This marks the third Rise of the Beast Transformers DLX release from threezero, with Optimus Prime and Bumblebee hitting the battlefield first. Take down the Predacons and save the day, and Optimus Primal can be found here for pre-order soon with a Q3 2024 release.

The Leader of the Maximals Lands at threezero

"Introducing DLX Optimus Primal from the film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts! Standing at approximately 11.2″ (28.5 cm) tall, the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts DLX Optimus Primal collectible figure captures the essence of the iconic leader of the Maximals as he appears in the film. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts DLX Optimus Primal takes the honor of having the most points of articulation in the DLX collectible toy line with approximately 74 points of articulation!"

"He contains various interlinking segments for the arm, leg, and body movements, this dynamic range of poseability allows you to recreate the epic moments and battle scenes from the movie. Designed with a die-cast metal frame that maximum levels of durability and stability. The detailed weathered paint application brings out his battle-worn appearance, showcasing the character's resilience and determination."

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts DLX Optimus Primal features three interchangeable faces that allow you to showcase the changes across different modes, providing versatility in your display options. The LED-illuminated eyes (requires AG13 batteries x 2, batteries not included) bring figure to life. DLX Optimus Primal comes with two Cyber Blades that can combine into a single weapon, along with a metallic chain to connect them. Additionally, PVC fur has been added to the shoulder armor, perfectly replicating the silhouette from the film."

TRANSFORMERS and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro and are used with permission. © 2023 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. © 2023 Paramount Pictures Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Licensed by Hasbro.

