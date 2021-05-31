Last Day To Collect Blizzard's Overwatch Concept Art Print and More

Today is the last day that Overwatch fans can get their hands on the limited edition From the Vault Overwatch Concept art Print. Blizzard Entertainment celebrates the 5th Anniversary of the hit multiplayer game Overwatch with new collectibles and great deals on their Gear Store. Blizzard gave us a small glimpse at some of the amazing collectibles that are offered in the shop, including hot Overwatch apparel like the J!NX D.Va. Ultimate hoodie. Fans can now wear their favorite character with a huge selection of hoodies and apparel, showing off their love for the game. Collectors can also build up their gaming hut with new collectibles like the Max Factory's Widowmaker figma, D.Va and MEKA Nendoroid figures from Good Smile Company, Overwatch themed Hot Wheels cars, and of course, their Concept Art Print.

Each of these collectibles and more can be found here on the Blizzard Gear Store, but time is running out. A nice assortment of deals are ending today, and it is also the last day fans can get the From the Vault Art Print. We have taken a look at the print up close and personal here, and it is a must have piece for any fan of this amazing series. The game is loaded up with a remarkable cast of heroes and villains with an incredible backstory. These collectibles capture each of these designs perfectly and are all must have pieces for any fan. Be sure to snag up one of these figures and prints before time runs out, so be sure to find some that best suit your collection.

"In celebration of Blizzard's 30th anniversary, From the Vault is an all-new limited-release series featuring themed collectibles inspired by your favorite Blizzard games and characters. Check back every 2nd Thursday of each month throughout 2021."