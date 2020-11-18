Overwatch D.Va's MEKA is Combat Ready with Good Smile Company

Coming straight of the hit Blizzard game, Overwatch, D.Va is back in the fight as Good Smile Company announces her MEKA in Nendoroid form. Yesterday, we saw that Good Smile Company is re-releasing their classic suit D.Va figure. She is now ready for combat as her MEKA comes to life, standing roughly 7 inches tall and will allow D.Va to fit inside. This jumbo MEKA will feature articulation and will come with a base to allow collectors to capture iconic scenes from Overwatch. D.Va mains and Overwatch fans will not want to miss this amazing collectible collection.

The original Overwatch D.Va Nendoroid did include a tiny MEKA, but that was not enough. This MEKA is now jumbo-sized and a perfect companion piece for the figure. Overwatch fans will have a blast displaying these two together in their gaming collection. The Overwatch Nendoroid Jumbo MEKA Classic Skin Edition Figure is priced at $152.99. D.Va's MEKA is launching in April 2021, and pre-orders can be found located here. Don't forget to add the new D.Va re-release figure as well to complete the set if you missed her first drop.

"All systems operational! D.Va, ready for combat! From the globally popular multiplayer team-based shooter Overwatch® comes D.Va's MEKA in jumbo size! The gigantic Nendoroid figure stands approximately 20cm in height, and its Classic Skin appearance has been carefully recreated to be the perfect companion to Nendoroid D.Va!

Jumbo MEKA features several points of articulation so that you can enjoy posing it with D.Va piloting the mech in a variety of scenarios. A hatch in the back also opens up so that you can capture the moment D.Va summons a new mech, or jumps out of one just before the self-destruct engages! Be sure to add it to your collection and pair it with Nendoroid D.Va: Classic Skin Edition, and enjoy making all-new scenes with other heroes in the Overwatch® Nendoroid series!"