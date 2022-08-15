Pennywise Gets A Bloody Upgrade with New ReAction Super7 Variant 

Super7 is back at it again as they continue to expand their widely popular ReAction figure line. To this day, I still think horror does not get a lot of time in the spotlight, and I would imagine that is because it is only set for a certain set of collectors. However, the horror fandom has only risen in the past years, and I think spooky collectibles would really start to be a success. Fall is right around the corner, so we are going o start seeing a lot more spooky, eerie, and horror-inspired collectibles. Super7 is always on top of their game as Pennywise is back, and the demon is getting a new variant figure. This version of Pennywise comes to us from the hit 1990s IT film, and he is getting fantastic blood splattered variant.

I love blood splattered decos and Funko used to give collectors some great ones with unique splattering effects. Nowadays, it is all printed mass produced designs, but I love how Super7 adds that extra splattered design to the card back. They did this along with their new The Exorcist Reagan figure with a vomit splattered design. These artwork only enhanced Pennywise new bloody figure, and this will be a must own figure for any IT fan. Horror collectors can buy one of these deadly clowns for their collection right now and here for $20. You'll Float Too!

"Super 7 ReAction Pennywise (Blood Splatter) – "The demonic clown Pennywise has risen from his 27-year slumber and is thoroughly enjoying wreaking bloody carnage and mayhem! This 3.75" IT ReAction Figure of Monster Pennywise features a generous blood-splatter effect on both the figure and cardback. Inspired by the demonic clown's appearance in the 1990 TV miniseries, the Blood-Splatter Monster Pennywise ReAction Figure would be a frightfully welcome addition to any horror collection!"

• As seen in the original 1990 IT television miniseries!
• Pennywise is a malevolent demon who poses as a clown
• Features blood-splatter paint effect on the figure and cardback packaging
• 3.75" action figure with five points of articulation

