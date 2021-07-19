Pirates of the Caribbean Davy Jones Comes to Beast Kingdom

The seven seas are in peril once again as Davy Jones returns as Beast Kingdom's newest Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure. The character made his debut in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest as he returns to claim his deal with Captain Jack Sparrow. This new 1/9th scale figure stands 8" tall, has high amounts of detail, is loaded with accessories, and will have 20 points of articulation. The Pirates of the Caribbean villain will come with a cane, broadsword, Dead Man's Chest, and three swappable hands. Beast Kingdom stepped it up a notch with Davy Jones by adding multi-laying paint to bring his slimy seas deco to life. Pricing, release date, and pre-order information are not life yet, but fans will be able to find him here. Be sure to add the Pirates of the Caribbean DAH Jack Sparrow to your collection to finish the set!

"DAH-029 Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End Davy Jones – Do you fear death? One of Disney's most exciting live action series introduced movie goers to pirates, captains, and beings from the depths of the Seven Seas! A regular in the Pirates of The Caribbean series was captain Davey Jones, a pirate with a striking story, which rivaled the most famous in the series! Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' launches the latest DAH (Dynamic 8ction Heroes) with the wildly popular Davey Jones character, accompanying the previous launch of Jack Sparrow."

"Recreating the intricate, monstrous design of the character, every detail including the underwater appearance of Davey is recreated. Multi-layered painting makes the slimy, moss-ridden clothing with barnacles pop into real life. 20 points of points of articulation combined with a host of accessories such as the broadsword, cane, and the Dead Man's Chest gives fans ample ways to pose this DAH figure. For fans of the classic Pirates of the Caribbean Davy Jones character this is one figure ready to take his place next to the DAH Jack Sparrow in the depths of the Caribbean oceans!"

Included Accessories:

20 points of articulation

Replaceable captain's coat and right arm, made of PVC

Removable captain's hat

Davy Jones broadsword

Sheath for sword

Dead Man's Chest (Chest can be opened)

Removable cane

One pipe

Three (3) replaceable right hands (cane-holding hand, sword-holding hand and grip hand)

Special, branded figure base with bracket

Product Measurements ： 1/9 Approx. 20 cm height