Pokemon Trainer May Returns with Her Mudkip to Kotobukiya

Pokemon is back, and new adventures await fans with the latest games, Scarlet and Violet. While everyone is focusing on the future of Pokemon, Kotobukiya is looking to the past once more. Coming to us from the Ruby and Sapphire era, a popular 2017 ART FX J statue is making its return. Pokemon Trainer May is ready to continue her adventure with her faithful partner Mudkip. With incredible detail and color, May is beautifully sculpted, bringing her bright and bubbly personality to life again. Mudkip is splashing into action as a separate piece allowing Pokemon fans to display Mudkip how they like.

Kotobukiya is also releasing a Pokemon Trainer, Brendan, with his Treeko, which will pair nicely with May. Kotobukiya does an incredible job with their Pokemon ArtFX J statues, and it is always fun to see what trainer is headed to the line next. Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire fans can relive their adventure right here for $174.99, and she is set for a June 2023 release. Stay tuned for pre-order information on Brendan to keep the Hoenn rivalry live.

The Adventures of Pokemon Ruby Continue to Kotobukiya

"May with Mudkip―the second figure released as part of a lineup based on original illustrations by Hitoshi Ariga―is being brought back as a reproduction thanks to popular demand! May leaps forward extending her arms in the air! Her two-toned ribbon, waist pack, sneakers, and other details are carefully recreated."

"The Pokémon featured at her side is Mudkip! Its water splash effect part is made of translucent material for a refreshing finish. Brendan with Treecko is also planned for launch! *This reproduction will have a different SRP and updated package design compared to its first release in Apr. 2017.

©Pokémon. ©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. TM, ®, and character names are trademarks of Nintendo."