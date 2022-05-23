Power Rangers Blue Power Lance Replica Arrives from Hasbro

Hasbro is showing a lot of love for the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers Blue Ranger with another new collectible. We recently saw that a replica Blue Ranger helmet would be on the way, and now the Blue Ranger Power Lance is here. That is right; fans can now wield the power of the Triceratops as the Power Lance comes to life right off the screen. Prepare for Rita Repulsa's army of Putties with this gorgeous replica that features lights and sound. The Power Lance does have an extendable hilt will also reach a total of 55 inches when fully expanded. Or fans can separate the two for double the damage, and a display stand is included to help showcase it in all of its glory for both positions. This is a perfect replica to come to Power Rangers fans and it will go excellent with the Blue Ranger Helmet. The Power Rangers Lightning Collection Blue Ranger Power Lance is priced at $131.99. It is set to release in September 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"The Blue Ranger, Billy Cranston, was one of five teenagers with attitudes who protected the world from Rita Repulsa. Compassionate and intelligent, Billy was the brains of the MIGHTY MORPHIN team. Inspired by Billy's weapon in the show, the POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION MIGHTY MORPHIN BLUE RANGER POWER LANCE is a premium roleplay collectible with lights, sounds, and an extendable hilt. The expandable lance serves as the perfect cosplay accessory – extending over 55 inches!"

"It includes a display stand as well so fans can show the world their amazing collectible roleplay item. Look out for other LIGHTNING COLLECTION roleplay products, including helmets, other MIGHTY MORPHIN Power Blaster weapons and Morphers. Each sold separately. Be part of the legend with the POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION MIGHTY MORPHIN BLUE RANGER HELMET, available for pre-order on May 19, 2022, at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse."