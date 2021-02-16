Power Rangers Dragon Shield Red Ranger Arrives From Threezero

Hasbro and threezero have teamed up once again to give fans another amazing Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 1:6 scale figure. We have already seen the entire original team of the Power Rangers get this treatment, and now it looks like we are getting specialty ranger releases. This time we are getting the Dragon Shield Red Ranger, which is Jason taking on the power of the Dragonzord after the Green Ranger's loss of power. Dragon Shield Jason will stand roughly 12 inches tall and will have a hand-tailored costume dragon shield, arm braces, and a variety of weapons. The Red Ranger will come with his custom Blade Blaster, Power Sword, and the unique Dragon Dagger.

This figure is a part of the legacy of the Red Ranger and Power Rangers history. This is a fun and unique design that Power Rangers fans will not want to miss out on for their collection, and it is limited to only 1,000 pieces! This figure will be released as a PX Exclusive so fans will be able to get one reserved at local comic book stores. Fans can also find them online for pre-order with a $124.99 price tag and a September 2021 release date. The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Dragon Shield Red Ranger from Hasbro and threezero can be found here, and check out the other rangers coming soon here.

"Threezero and Hasbro are proud to continue the 1:6 scale articulated figures based on the classic original American superhero television series, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers! Summon the strength of Dragonzord power with the 1:6 Dragon Shield Red Ranger limited edition collectible figure, exclusive in North America to Previews! The 1:6 Dragon Shield Red Ranger is a fully-articulated collectible figure that stands approximately 12-inches tall and features a hand-tailored fabric costume, Dragon shield armor, arm braces, and unique Mighty Morphin helmet! The figure includes a standard utility belt, Blade Blaster holster, Blade Blaster and Power Sword, and interchangeable hands, plus the additional Dragon Dagger and matching holster! This Previews Exclusive figure is limited to only 1,000 pieces."