Funko MCU – Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

With the aftermath of The Avengers, Captain America's solo adventure was fast-paced unique and introduced Russo Brothers to the MCU. Captain America: The Winter Soldier is probably one of my favorite films in the Marble Cinematic Universe. It's full of twists and turns, and it catches the audience off guard with the monumental bombshell that S.H.I.E.LD. is Hydra. On top of that, we are greeted with the introduction to the Winter Soldier and a kick-ass elevator fight scene. The costume design for Steve Rogers is beautifully done and is currently my favorite design of all his costumes. This film did get to make at the Funko cut and got its own wave of figures with the largest in the series (at this point) with a total of eight. There are four commons and four retailers, with one of them being released two years ago, making it the newest addition to this old Funko line. So let's suit up and get patriotic and dive right into our next Funko Marvel Cinematic Universe coverage with Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Starting us off is the first four Funko Pops that are all set as the "commons" of the wave. Captain America arrives first with a new white packaging box with the Marvel Studios Logo, a patriotic side panel, and a simplistic back with the Avengers Initiative Logo just like in the Thor: The Dark World Pops. Cap features his new costume with the old school Pop body design, which is typical for the whole set. Next is the first Funko Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance of Black Widow. She features a new, very slender female Pop body sculpt and is unique for the time she came out. Lastly, we are getting the Winter Soldier who gets not one but two in the standard wave of figures. The Winter Soldier, a.k.a. Bucky Barnes gets a masked and unmasked version of his character. Both of these are pretty hot and quite popular in the Funko community and are now valued between $100-$150 for each. I always loved this Funko Pop design of Winter Soldier, and both versions are worthy collectibles for any fan of the film.

We now shuffle onto the exclusives of Captain America: The Winter Soldier Funko Marvel Cinematic Universe wave. There are four exclusives in total, and three of them are Captain America's, and the fourth is the cameo appearance of Stan Lee. Each Captain America is slightly different from each other, with the first one being a black-and-white Barnes & Noble Exclusive. Just like in the Thor: A Dark World wave, Cap joins Thor and Loki with a black and white paint scheme. Unsure of the reasoning for this design, but I think it was the "trend" for that year for Funko. Next up, we get the Unmasked Captain America that was limited to 3000 with 1500 going to ToyMatix and the other was FanExpo. This Cap does feature a new Steve Rogers head sculpt from the film and is a worthy addition to any fans collection. The last Captain America lights up the night with the Hot Topic Glow-in-the-Dark exclusive figure. This Pop features the same sculpted design as the common but glows classic GITD green. This is the highest valued Pop of the series ranging between $300 – $400. Finally, we get the most recent addition to The Winter Soldier Funko Pop line with the Walmart exclusive Stan Lee. He is wearing his museum security guard outfit from the film and a must-have collectible for MCU and Stan Lee fans. These cameo Pops are a great way to pay homage to The Godfather of Marvel Comics, and I hope we get more in the future.

We end our Funko MCU coverage for The Winter Soldier by looking back at the film and picking out our own list of characters that deserve the Funko Pop treatment. Our list picks some of the best characters from the film like Sam Wilson, Nick Fury, Maria Hill, Alexander Pierce, Brock Rumlow (Crossbones), SHIELD Agent Stillwell, Undercover Steve Rogers, Undercover Natasha, and the Apple Employee. Each one of these characters played a pivotal role in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and they need their time to shine. This is a great set of Funko Pops, and even the nice chunk of Caps makes it only better. One issue is the fact that each Captain America is labeled at #41. It is definitely nice to have Stan Lee in this set, and it is nice they there him into the set many years later. All of these will be must-have collectibles for fans of the film or even a better piece if you want a Russo Brothers autograph. While these Funko Pops are vaulted, fans of Marvel and the MCU can find new and upcoming Pops here. I am sure we will see one or two Funko Marvel Cinematic Universe Pops arrive this year, whether it is a solo release or an exclusive to at New York Comic Con 2020. Let's keep the love for Funko alive and have our fingers crossed at more Funko MCU Pops in the future.

This post is part of a multi-part series: Funko Marvel Cinematic Universe .