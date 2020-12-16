Power Rangers Pink Ranger Takes Her Shot With Hasbro and threezero

Threezero and Hasbro continue to reveal upcoming Power Rangers for their new collaboration 1/6th scale figure line. These 12-inch tall figures are beautifully detailed, feature 34 points of articulation, and have handcrafted fabric costumes. This time the Pink Ranger stepping into the spotlight as Kimberly Hart joins in on the action. This lovely Power Ranger is ready to take on Rita Repulsa and all of her forces with this beautifully crafted figure. She will come with her blade blaster that can convert into both blade and sidearm form. The Pink Ranger will also come with her specialty weapon, the Power Bow, which will also come with a single arrow. Kimberly will come with four pairs of interchangeable hands, allowing for nice poses with her bow. This Power Rangers figure is a must-have figure for any dedicated ranger enthusiast.

With this being the initial release of the threezero Power Rangers figure, I'm curious to see more character in the future. I would love to see art threezero, and Hasbro would do with a 12-inch version of Rita Repulsa, Goldar, and Zed designs. The Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers Pink Ranger 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure from threezero and Hasbro will be priced at $99. No release date has been revealed just yet, but fans will need to pre-order theirs by February 20, 2021, which fans can find located here on Hasbro Pulse. If fans want to unite all of the original Power Rangers, then threezero is offering a spectacular six ranger pack bundle that can be found here for $549.

"The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are approximately 12" (30cm) tall, fully-articulated collectible figures with hand-tailored fabric costumes, standard boots, and unique Mighty Morphin helmet. Each Power Ranger figure includes a utility belt, Blade Blaster holster, Blade Blaster, individual weapons, and four (4) pairs of interchangeable hands. The Power Rangers' individual weapons may also be integrated into the Power Blaster by combining the Power Sword, Power Bow, Power Axe, Power Daggers, and Power Lance accessories; included separately with the core five (5) Power Rangers figures. This powerful assembled weapon is used as a finisher on small monsters."

Features:

Officially licensed by Hasbro

Approximately 12″ (30cm) tall

Fully-articulated collectible figure

~34 Points of Articulation

Hand-tailored fabric clothing

Costume:

One (1) Mighty Morphin helmet

One (1) fabric outfit

One (1) utility belt

One (1) Blade Blaster holster

One (1) pair of boots

Four (4) Pairs of Interchangeable Hands: One (1) pair of Fists, one (1) pair Relaxed, one (1) pair for holding Melee Weapons, and one (1) pair for holding Firearms.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers — 1/6 Pink Ranger

One (1) Blade Blaster (can convert into blade or sidearm form)

One (1) Power Bow