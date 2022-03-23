Pre-orders Arrive for Hasbro's New Marvel Legends Retro Figures

The Marvel Legends Retro line from Hasbro still continues to grow as more heroes and villains join the roster. These 3.75" figures capture the nostalgia of classic Marvel Comics action figures with limited articulation. One of the best parts of these figures are the retro styled card backs that are loaded with fantastic art. Pre-orders for the newest wave of the Marvel Legends Retro line have arrived, and this wave includes Black Widow, The Thing, Thor, and Green Goblin. Each figure comes with an additional accessory (besides The Thing), like Mjolnir, Goblin's glider, and Widow's crossbow.

This retro toy line is a fantastic line and pretty simple and perfectly priced figures for any Marvel fan out there. The artwork alone on each figure is a treasure itself, and it will pair perfectly with any comic book you would like to pair it with. Marvel Comics fans can buy the entire bundle of the Retro line right here for $87.99 which will features doubles and also include Black Panther and Symbiote Spider-Man. If you are looking to buy each character individually then you can find them right here for $13.99.

Marvel Legends Retro 3.75" Bundle Includes:

x2 Legends Retro 375 Thor Figure & 1 accessory

x2 Legends Retro 375 Marvel's Thing Figure

x1 Legends Retro 375 Black Widow Figure & 1 accessory

x1 Legends Retro 375 Green Goblin Figure & 2 accessories

x1 Legends Retro 375 Symbiote Spider-Man

x1 Legends Retro 375 Black Panther