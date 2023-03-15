Pre-Orders Arrive for McFarlane Toys New The Batman 89 Batmobile A new Multiverse awaits as McFarlane Toys dives into the world of The Flash with the announcement of new figures and vehicles

McFarlane has used the Speed Force to enter the multiverse this time, as a whole new assortment of figures is on the way. Coming to life right from the upcoming DCEU film The Flash, a new reality awaits. Fans knew these figures were on the way, and now we are getting a closer look as pre-orders are here. One of which was the teased Batman 1989 Batmobile that has even been fully revealed and comes in at 22" long. This Batmobile is similar to what McFarlane did with their 1966 Batmobile with a nicely sculpted shell with moving wheels.

It looks like one figure can fit on the inside (sold separately), which is all you really need with this vehicle. The design is simple yet elegant and will easily fly off shelves when it arrives in April. McFarlane is even dishing out a brand new DC Multiverse 89 Batman figure for this Batmoile, which features a fabric cape. Both of those beauties together will be one hell of a duo, and they will easily be the biggest releases for McFarlane's The Flash wave of figures. McFarlane Toys has the 89 Batmobile priced at $59.99, and pre-orders are live right here.

Take to the Street of Gotham with McFarlane Toys 89' Batmobile

"The Batmobile long forgotten and hidden away in the dark recesses of the Batcave, the Batmobile remains one of the greatest weapons of Batman's crimefighting past. If only someone would rediscover it!"

Incredibly detailed vehicle based on The Flash movie.

The Batmobile is based on its look in the upcoming movie The Flash.

Batmobile canopy slides open for cockpit access.

Batmobile is made to fit The Flash Movie Multiverse Batman and select other 7in figures.

Included collectible art card with vehicle art on the front, and vehicle biography on the back.

