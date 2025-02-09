Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Pre-Orders Arrive for New Marvel Legends Wave with Mini Marvel Comics

Pre-orders have finally arrived for the new cardback wave of Marvel Legends featuring new miniature comics of their iconic appearances

Article Summary Marvel Legends introduces a new wave with collectible mini-comics for iconic character appearances.

Pre-order figures include Ultimate Iron Man, ROM, and Miles Morales Spider-Man in card-back packaging.

Highlights include a ROM: Space Knight figure already in high demand, plus a Nemesis Build-A-Figure wave.

Daken debuts as a Marvel Legend with accessories inspired by Dark Avengers #1 (2009) comic.

A new wave of Marvel Legends has finally arrived for pre-order as Hasbro continues to kick off 2025 with a bang. Fans were blessed with a new wave of Spider-Man figures already this year, which are starting to hit shelves now. This consisted of new releases like Spider-Boy and Electro (Franchise Frye) and updated releases like Chameleon and Agent Venom. The X-Men are the next set to arrive, but pre-orders are still live for that next set with Marrow and X-Treme Wolverine, which is a Nemesis Build-A-Figure wave. The next wave is already up for pre-order, and it will be a Mini Marvel Comic Book series with card-back packaging. We have already covered each of these releases individually, but now pre-orders are live for collectors to secure.

This wave will consist of six figures spanning across the Marvel Universe, starting with two from the Ultimate Universe. Ultimate Iron Man and Miles Morales Spider-Man are here with two impressive figures, with each getting their own mini-comic. The rest consist of ROM: Space Knight, a long-awaited Marvel Comics character that is the highlight of this wave and is already selling out fast. From Giant Size X-Men #1, Banshee is flying on in his signature yellow and green suit, followed by Adam Warlock from the Infinity Gauntlet event, which will come with a gauntlet accessory. Lastly, Daken finally arrived at Hasbro with his very own Marvel Legends figure from his Dark Avengers era, allowing fans to build up Norman Osborn's sinister Avengers team. All of these figures are priced at $24.99; they are set for June 2025 (or earlier), with pre-orders being live on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers already.

New Marvel Legends Arrive Featuring Mini Marvel Comics

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Daken (Wolverine) figure! Detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel's Dark Avengers #1 (2009), this collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including 2 alternate hands, and alternate head, as well as a 6-inch scale plastic comic book accessory featuring the cover of Dark Avengers #1 (2009)."

GIANT-SIZE COMIC INSPIRATION: Collectible Daken (Wolverine) figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Dark Avengers #1 (2009) comic

PREMIUM DESIGN AND DECO: Fans and collectors can display this premium Marvel 6 inch action figure (15 cm) with comics-inspired design and deco in their collections

SCALE COMIC ACCESSORY: The figure comes with a 6-inch scale plastic comic book accessory featuring the cover of Dark Avengers #1 (2009), the issue that inspired its deco

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!