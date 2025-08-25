Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: harvinger studios, savage crucible

Pre-Orders Arrive for Savage Crucible Harbinger of the Abyss

War rages on in the Savage Crucible as Harvinger Studios finally hits Wave 3 of their legendary toy line with darkness from the sea

Third-party collectibles have been the next best thing lately, with some truly remarkable creations getting delivered directly to collectors. One of which is the arrival of Savage Crucible from Harbinger Studios, which creates its own original characters and story. Initially a Kickstarter campaign, the new toy line was fully funded, with a current set of three waves of figures dropping. It takes time to get these figures out, and now it is finally time for Wave 3 to arrive at the end of the year, and pre-orders have just arrived online for collectors who missed the original crowdfunding campaign.

The Harbinger of the Abyss is part of Wave 3 of Savage Crucible and is one of the big bads of the crucible. This chuthul creature has a wicked sculpt and comes with a hood, staff, amulet, alternate hands (including tentacle-hands), plus a blind-bag accessory and character card for collectors. The Harbinger adds a dark, Lovecraftian presence to the Savage Crucible world, expanding its roster of warriors, beasts, and he will control and army of known as the Pirahnoids. Pre-orders are currnetly like on Partner Sites like Big Bad Toy St0re for 49.99, so get yourse before they sell out.

Savage Crucible Harbinger of the Abyss Action Figure

"Step into the Savage Crucible with Wave 3 of highly detailed, fully articulated 6-7-inch scale action figures. Each figure features premium sculpting, intricate paint applications, and over 30 points of articulation for dynamic posing. Designed with collectors in mind, Wave 3 expands the Savage Crucible universe with new warriors, beasts, and factions."

Product Features

6-7-inch scale (15.24cm-17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the world of Savage Crucible

Over 30 points of articulation

Works seamlessly with previous Savage Crucible figures for expanded world-building and kit-bashing

Includes a blind bag accessory and a blind bag card

Box Contents

Harbinger of the Abyss figure

Alternate right hand

2 Alternate left tentacle hands

Hood

Staff

Amulet

Blind bag card

Blind bag accessory

