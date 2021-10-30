Prince Rides on in with 1:6 Scale Tribute PCS Collectibles Statue

The legacy of the one and only Prince lives on as PCS Collectibles reveals their newest 1:6 scale tribute statue. Measuring 10.5" tall and 17.5" high, the music legend rolls on with his signature purple motorcycle and a simple display. Prince comes to life right before the fan's eyes with high attention to detail, great likeness to the singer, and an eye-popping purple metallic paint. Every part of this statue is sculpted to perfection which will give collectors an amazing statue for the musical talent of iconic that is Prince. This tribute statue is priced at a whopping $795 and is set to be released between December – February 2022. Payment plans are available for this Prince Tribute 1:6th Scale Statue from PCS Collectibles and pre-orders are live and located right here.

"Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio present the Prince 1:6 Scale Tribute Statue. The Prince 1:6 Scale Tribute Statue measures 10.5" tall and 17.5" wide, with the music legend seated on top of his signature purple motorcycle in an iconic display. The simple base features a grey asphalt-like top that is reminiscent of a damp city street, putting all focus on Prince and his ride. With an astonishing likeness, this must-have music collectible embodies the flamboyant style and enthralling presence of His Royal Badness, the Purple One himself."

"The Prince Statue is sculpted with exceptional detail from head to toe, capturing the enduring appeal of the Artist in collectible format. His purple jacket features a metallic shine and silver accents on the buttons and shoulder, and the sleeves and long coattails are fully sculpted with drapes and folds giving the garment a lifelike look. He wears a ruffled white blouse beneath, with a unique paint application on the hands to emulate the look of delicate lace gloves. A long pair of black pants and high-heeled boots complete Prince's unforgettable look as he rests one foot on the road in a moment of repose."

"Prince's purple ride has also been carefully considered wheel to wheel, recreating the engine, tire treads, the lifelike fabric textures on the sculpted black bike and red seat. The motorcycle also features clear elements for the windshield and headlights and rear brakes, and the body of the bike has a metallic purple finish and red symbols throughout."