Prototype Chewbacca Star Wars Retro Figure Revealed by Hasbro

Hasbro continues to expand their hit Star Wars: The Retro Collection Prototype line. We have already received three figures in this line, with Darth Vader kicking this off, followed by Boba Fett and the Stormtrooper. During today's Hasbro Pulse Star Wars live stream event they debuted the fourth figure with Han Solo's faithfully co-pilot Chewbacca. Just like past figures, Chewbacca will come on a holographic card back and will most like feature 6 different variants. The classic Kenner mold is used for this figure with each body part and weapon coming in a different color allowing for collectors to own multiple if they wanted. I appreciate the Star Wars Retro Collection, and the Prototype designs are always fun to see.

Chewbacca will continue the sad trend of being a Target Exclusive, and pre-orders will go live tomorrow on April 7 at 1PM EST. I remember for Boba Fett they only allowed for 1 order per person so the hunt in-store will be real for him. He will be priced at $14.99, is set for Summer 2022 release, and fans will be able to hunt for him here tomorrow.

"STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH CHEWBACCA PROTOTYPE EDITION Figure. (Hasbro/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $14.99/Available: Summer 2022). Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner STAR WARS action figures, this STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH CHEWBACCA PROTOTYPE EDITION Figure features premium design and five points of articulation. This figure's vibrant, multi-colored prototype deco is sure to add a bright pop of color to any fan's STAR WARS collection."

"A legendary Wookiee warrior and Han Solo's longtime co-pilot, Chewbacca continues to serve as faithful first mate behind the controls of the Millennium Falcon. Beautifully rendered retro packaging captures a colorful pop art style and includes throwback STAR WARS branding and a Kenner Toys logo. Imagine the excitement of the '70s when the STAR WARS original trilogy had just begun. Includes figure and 1 accessory. Available for pre-order 4/7 at 1PM ET exclusively at Target."