Queen Studios Debuts Terrifying IT (2017) InArt Pennywise 1/6 Figure

Horror has returned to the small town of Derry once again as Queen Studios has awakened IT… Pennywise the Clown is back and ready to feast once again and remind us that we all float down here. IT (2017) comes to life once again as the reimagined horror film with their newest InArt Pennywise 1/6 Scale Figure. If you are a horror fan of Pennywise collector, then this is the figure you have been looking for with impressive accessories, detail, and all around creepy deign. The figure will stand at about about 12″ tall and features an all fabric outfit. He will be fully articulated and will come with a couple different head sculpts that go the extra mile with rooted hair. As for accessories, he will comes with a circus diorama stage from what seems to be IT Chapter Two as well as different backgrounds panels and his signature a balloon and Georgie's paper boat. Queen Studios even includes some miniaturized maps of Derry, swappable hands, and other documents form the film. A price in unknown at this time and pre-orders are not live in the US yet (only China), but he can be found here.

"Serving as the main antagonist of the Novel IT, Pennywise, also known as IT is a shape-shifting creature known as a Glamour, a creature thought to be billions of years old. IT originated in a void outside the regions of space known as the Macro-verse, but has lived on Earth for many years deep below Derry, Maine. Pennywise awakens every 27 years preying on the town's children, feeding on their fears."

"Following the release of INART 1/6 Gandalf the Grey collectible figure, we are excited to introduce a new addition to our 1/6 scale figure collection, Pennywise (IT). This IT collectable showcases the clown on a theatre stage. Crafted to look like he is perched upon a shabby wooden stage with red velvet curtains hanging behind it, Pennywise stares forward menacingly at it's prey."

"This life-like 1/6 scale figure captures Pennywise (IT) with stunning accuracy, sparing no detail with the clothing and character likeness. Pennywise stands on a stage which has a double-sided background, allowing the collector to choose how they want to present IT. This one-of-a-kind collectable features switch-out hands, three head-sculpts, it also includes a toy paper boat and balloon. To pay homage to the original 1990 miniseries and the more recent 2017 movie; the team have included a map of the town where the story is set, and a classic circus advertisement."