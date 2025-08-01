Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Ravensburger Teases the Magic of Disney Lorcana Whispers of the Well

The magical world of Disney continues to come to tables as Ravensburger unveils new information on the future of Lorcana

Article Summary Disney Lorcana teases Whispers of the Well, a mystery-themed Q4 2025 set featuring new detectives and glimmers.

Nick & Judy from Zootopia, Detective Mickey, and Gargoyles join the Disney Lorcana trading card lineup.

Fabled, the ninth expansion, introduces Epic and Iconic rarities, with exclusive Mickey and Minnie cards.

Two starter decks revealed: Sapphire/Steel with Judy Hopps & Robin Hood, Amber/Emerald with Simba & Megara.

Ravensburger went all out at Gen Con 2025, celebrating Disney Lorcana's second anniversary and teasing what's next in the magical Inklands landscape. Fabled will the game's ninth expansion, arriving September 5, 2025, is packed with surprises like A Goofy Movie (featuring an Enchanted Powerline card) and the debut of Dumbo cards with evasive abilities. Even more exciting: the introduction of two new rarity tiers with Epic and Iconic. Iconic cards are only two per set with Mickey "Brave Little Prince" and Minnie "Sweetheart Princess," who feature full alternate artwork, a dazzling new foil pattern, and foil-hot-stamped text. But the focus was not just on Fabled, as Ravensburger gave new details on the Disney Lorcana Set 10 with Whispers of the Well!

Whispers in the Well is set to release in Q4 2025 and will hit Local Card Shops on November 7th and then be available everywhere on November 14th. This set will be a mystery-themed expansion that introduces new glimmers and welcomes unexpected characters like the return of Nick & Judy from Zootopia. With Zootopia 2 arriving in late November, it would not be surprising to see some new characters from the film getting their own cards. We do know that more detectives will arrive on the scene to help these furry friends, including the return of Detective Mickey alongside the long-awaited arrival of Gargoyles!

Ravensburger had something to say about Whispers in the Well at Gen Con 2025:

Disney Lorcana fans "After the celebration of Fabled, Disney Lorcana TCG is about to enter a mysterious phase. Whispers in the Well invites Illumineers to "Light Your Path" and solve the mystery of the ethereal whispers uncovered in Lorcana. Fans at Gen Con were able to see glimmers of Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps jump into Disney Lorcana as detectives. The pre-release events in game stores and Disney store locations for Whispers in the Well start on November 7th while packs will be available everywhere November 14th."

If that was not enough, Ravensburger has teased some of the cards, packaging, and starter deck of the Whispers of the Well set. Surprisingly, a Gargoyles-themed deck was not featured; instead, we have a Sapphire/Steel Deck with Judy Hopps and Robin Hood. This is followed by an Amber/Emerald Deck, which will have The Lion King's Simba and Hercules' Megara. We will start to learn more about the Q4 2025 Disney Lorcana set after Fabled hits shelves at the beginning of September 2025. Be sure to discover the magic of Lorcana right now online and be prepared to Light Your Path in November 2025.

About the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game (TCG)

"First released in August 2023 in the United States, the Disney Lorcana TCG is a trading card game set in the wondrous realm of Disney Lorcana. Players take on the role of Illumineers and wield magic ink to summon a team of Disney characters known as glimmers, who appear in both familiar and fantastical ways. The game was designed to be easy to learn for TCG newcomers while still offering strategic depth for experienced players. Featuring hundreds of original pieces of Disney art that collectors will adore, the game is welcoming to beginners, expert TCG players, and Disney fans alike."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!